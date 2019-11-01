Oct. 30, 1909
Our readers must overlook all that seems amiss in The Citizen, for the editor (William T. Botzbach) has been sick for the past two weeks, and is now in St. Joseph’s Home, Stockton, with an attack of rheumatism.
Electrician Henry Ehrhardt has completed installing electric lights and a telephone in the new winery building. It will take over a week to finish crushing the stockholders’ grapes.
Mrs. Roy Lovdal and two children visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dell Cann, Saturday and Sunday. Lovdal Bros. took first prize for hops at the Seattle exposition.
Albert Macey and son, Elbert, of Georgetown, visited Seth Macey. Elbert will remain in Sacramento to attend Atkinson’s Business College.
Nov. 3, 1949
Mary Etta Castello entertained with a barn dance on Friday night, October 28th. The guests enjoyed folk dancing, and later in the evening chocolate and doughnuts were served.
Appropriate to the season, cornstalks and pumpkins were used as decorations.
Enjoying the fun were: Orvillia and Charles Lairson, Darien Carr, Howard Wackman, Michael Guttridge, David Sperry, Patricia La Pann, Nancy, Wayne and Nancy Bartholomew, Margaret, Clinton and Carolyn Castello, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Bartholomew, Mr. and Mrs. Cantrell Castello and the hostess, Mary Etta Castello.
The E.G. Theatricans have have (sic) chosen “The Two Miss Hmingways (sic)” for their fall production to be presented Friday, December 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.
Mrs. Tony Manica was complimented with a pink and blue shower hostessed by Mrs. Lillian Manica at her home recently. Games were played and refreshments served.
Nov. 5, 1969
Elk Grove Postmaster Norman Warren was honored on the eve of his retirement with a surprise dinner given to him by the Elk Grove Post Office employees Saturday night, November 1 in Posey’s (Cottage) in Sacramento.
He was appointed assistant postmaster to Postmaster William Dixon on March 5, 1939, and as acting postmaster for a year after the retirement of Dixon, then as postmaster by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1959.
His employment at the local post office was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army on January 12, 1942, but he continued on in the postoffice (sic) service when he was put into the Army embarkation post office in Seattle.
Burton (Burt) Green sold his Green’s Locker Service on Elk Grove Boulevard to Mr. and Mrs. Lee O’Hara of Galt, and they took over the operation of the deep freeze locker business on October 1.
Sheriff John Misterly spoke at the Grange meeting in the Grange Hall on Wednesday, October 29, and had his talk interrupted by a rock-throwing incident when a large rock was thrown against the back door of the Grange Hall, sounding like an explosion.
