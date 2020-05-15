May 14, 1910
Saturday was an ideal picnic day, and a large crowd took advantage and attended the Grangers’ picnic. The special train from Sacramento carried a thousand merry picnickers, laden with their baskets, all intent to get the most out of the day.
Automobiles, buggies and wagons of all descriptions were kept busy conveying the people to and from the grove.
George Johnson, who lives on the Cosumnes, lost his horse and buggy from the picnic grounds last Saturday. The outfit was found in Sacramento by Deputy Sheriff Cook, who afterwards arrested Manuel Garcia and Ignacio Parino, two boys living in Sacramento, who after a few hours in jail confessed having taken the rig.
The first game of baseball will be played on the local diamond tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 o’clock. The local boys will cross bats with Co. E. National Guard of Sacramento.
Starr Harris will pitch for the home team this season. This alone should enthuse the fans and good support be given the team.
Next Sunday, the 22nd, Tully and Byrnes team of Stockton will play here.
May 18, 1950
Robert Hill of the Elk Grove 4-H Club was selected as the outstanding 4-H boy in the county to receive a registered Minnesota No. 1 bred gilt, presented by P.D. Johnson of the Gwendale Farm of Folsom, at the annual Field Day at the State Fair grounds last Saturday.
Art Atwell, former radio and television star, will be in the Point Pleasant Evangelical United Brethern Church this Sunday, May 21st.
For three years, he was a trumpeter in the Spade Cooley Band. He was also the comedian on the Spade television show with his two puppets, Philbert and Snowball, who also play the trumpet.
Manager of the Cow Palace Theatre, Carl P. Amundson Jr., reports growing interest in our local theatre. Many new patrons have been coming, as well as old friends, since the opening date, we are informed.
Carl is getting the latest and best films, so you may see your latest stars and pictures at your local theatre. Don’t miss any of the chapters of the serial now running, “King of Jungleland,” with Clyde Beatty.
May 13, 1970
The opening of the new addition and the renovation of the existing unit of the 120-bed Elk Grove Convalescent Hospital will be held Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. It is located at 9461 Batey Avenue in Elk Grove.
Owners are Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Bartholomew, Mr. and Mrs. C. Cantrell Castello, Mr. and Mrs. Hal D. Bartholomew, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Bartholomew, Mrs. Minnie E. Brookman, Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Smedberg, all of Elk Grove; Dr. and Mrs. Gordon Douglas of Orinda, and Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Blas of Sacramento.
A spectacular fire that started in a high wind at Hobbs Briquet on Waterman Road about 7 p.m. Saturday evening burned until Tuesday morning before it was brought under control by the Elk Grove Fire Department.
The fire apparently started from the briquet smokestack or char pile, and set mounds of almond hulls ablaze, racing along the ridges of the mounds, causing such thick clouds of smoke that Waterman Road was closed to traffic during the height of the fire.
Approximately 200 special education students from Elk Grove, Folsom and Grant Union school districts had the time of their lives competing in an invitational track meet at Elk Grove Senior High, which was held Friday, May 1st. The meet was co-chaired by Mr. Dick Pickens and Mr. Don Piccolo.
