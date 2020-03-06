March 5, 1910
It is necessary to realize that party nominating conventions are now abolished, and that, instead we now have a system of two elections, a primary election in August and a general election in November.
The first or primary election is an election to select nominees for the parties. The second or general election is an election to determine which of these nominees shall be the officials.
J.S. Daly of the Brooke Realty Company last Thursday closed a deal with Major Charles A. Swisler, a prominent attorney of Placerville, for the purchase of 310 acres of land seven miles south of this city. The tract will be subdivided into ten-acre farms and immediately placed on the market.
The tract sold by Major Swisler is in the heart of the Florin Tokay and strawberry belt, and is known as the Alfred Stevenson ranch, or the Azora vineyard.
The masquerade ball given by the Court Elk Grove No. 10, Foresters of America last Friday evening was a decided success
A fine chicken supper was served in the banquet room. The hall was nicely decorated and every minute of the time was that of an enjoyable frolic.
March 9, 1950
The thirty-sixth annual oratorical contest will be held Friday night, March 10 at 8:15 at Elk Grove High School auditorium.
The contest, which is held each year under the auspice of the Native Sons of the Golden West, will include nine student speakers delivering orations on subjects related to the history and development of California.
Birthday anniversary of Mrs. A.E. Haynes of Berkeley, formerly of Elk Grove, was the incentive for a dinner party hostessed by her daughter, Mrs. M.B. Van Doren at her home Sunday.
Mrs. Nick Boras and daughter, Jane, were hostesses at a bridal shower honoring Miss Betty White, fiancée of Jimmy Boras, at Clunie Clubhouse in Sacramento, Saturday evening.
March 11, 1970
Last week, press representatives toured the Rancho Seco nuclear power plant being constructed by Sacramento Municipal Utility District at Clay, east of Galt.
Ed Combatalade and Ron Stinson, SMUD representatives who conducted the tour, explained the facility to the area newsmen, reporting that construction is on schedule and expected to be in operation in three more years.
John Zehnder was named the Elk Grove Lion of the Year Monday night, the first such award given by the club. President of the club, Sid Gunnell, gave the presentation.
John joined the club in 1953 and has held most of the offices of the club, including president in 1959-60.
He has had perfect attendance for 14 years. In conjunction with his chairmanship of the boy and girl committee, he has been president of the Elk Grove Softball Association, manager of Little League baseball for three years and ten-year chairman of the swimming and race contests held annually at the Fourth of July picnic.
James White, a member of the Elk Grove Assembly of God, recently was awarded the Gold Medal of Achievement award, given to outstanding young men of the Assemblies of God.
The Gold Medal of Achievement is the top award given in the Assemblies of God scouting program, called “Royal Rangers.” Jim White is the 24th Ranger to receive the “Gold Medal of Achievement” in the entire country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.