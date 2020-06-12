June 11, 1910
The election Monday night for the formation of a lighting district here was a quiet affair, no opposition to the plan being offered.
D.J. Stevens, A. McDonald and John Mahon were the officers. Thirty-six votes were polled.
The graduation exercises of the Elk Grove High School will begin with the baccalaureate services, which will be held in the Methodist Episcopal Church, Sunday evening, June 19th. The discourse before the graduating class will be delivered by (the) Rev. G.M. Meese.
On Tuesday evening, June 21st, the senior class will give a play in Masonic Hall. The members of the class are rehearsing daily.
Graduation night, June 23rd, will constitute the culmination of the year’s work. On that evening, the class of six members will receive diplomas at the hands of Mr. Jenkins, the president of the high school board.
June 3d, Miss Bruce entertained her pupils and some fifty friends at an ice cream social and picnic on the banks of Deer Creek.
Games were played by the young people and by the children, while the older people whiled away the time in conversation. About three o’clock, ice cream and cake was served under the large trees.
June 8, 1950
A class of 120 students will receive their diplomas of graduation from Elk Grove Union High School at commencement exercises in the high school gymnasium Friday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Wiemeyer will be among the students and their instructors from University of California who will leave from New York June 22 for a three months tour of the European countries. The trip is sponsored by the Dutch government, and Vernon was chosen for his scholastic records and personality.
Vernon, son of the Emil Wiemeyers, is a graduate of Elk Grove High School.
John Engel, president of Elk Grove Softball Association, Inc., reports that the season will open Tuesday, June 13, with a donkey game. This annual game has always proved entertaining to Elk Grove people, so an overflow crowd is expected for the opener.
Preliminary game will be between the old men and an Elk Grove girls’ team, and this, too, will be fun and laughs.
June 10, 1970
The California Rural Self-Help Housing project in Elk Grove was chosen as one of the five outstanding examples of community beatification by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and was awarded one of the five Sacramento Beautiful Awards on Tuesday, June 2 at the monthly luncheon meeting of chamber directors in the special events room at Macy’s in Sacramento.
Cool, refreshing, clean and friendly are the adjectives used by a customer in the new “Y-Not Club” in Sheldon.
The new cocktail lounge has just opened with Fred Spiva, a Wilton resident for many years, the owner. Leo Trigelio will be the bartender.
The Elk Grove Swimming Pool, operated by the county of Sacramento, will be open to the public seven days a week, beginning June 15, 1970.
The pool may be used for private parties anytime the pool is not being used for recreation programs.
