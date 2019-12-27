Dec. 29, 1949
Foulks clubhouse was the setting for the annual Christmas party of the past presidents of the Native Daughters (of the Golden West).
Those present were Mesdames Mae Rhoades, Adell Gerrish, Helen Castello, Nell Christiansen, Bess Foulks, Ann Kloss, Evelyn Hale, Vina Mathes, Lillian Ledbetter, Ella Mahon, Florence Markofer, Myrtle Murphy, Lucy Sehlmeyer, Clara Windmiller, Dorothy Veiluva, Mary Waterman, Frances Wackman, Mabel Welch, Ann Zehnder, Dorothy Buscher, Sara Saner, Muriel Blodgett, Faye Ledbetter, Charlotte Tessen and Helen Mahon.
This year, for the first time since the war, 4-H girls in Sacramento County have shown interest in the 4-H Food Preservation Project. This interest is due to several factors, the most important of which is the availability of freezer space to most rural families.
Neal Colton is now agent for Oldsmobile for Foulks Motor Company of Sacramento.
Dec. 31, 1969
On Tuesday night, December 23, a group of Rotarians visited the Convalescent Hospital at the end of Batey Avenue to sing Christmas carols for the patients.
J.E. Smith of Sacramento won the portable color TV, awarded by the team manager, Tom Capel, in the (Elk Grove) Knights’ recent fundraising activities.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Keema drove to Kirkland, Washington during Thanksgiving week to attend the wedding of their niece.
Jehovah’s Witness from the Elk Grove congregation will soon be helping with preparations for their Circuit Assembly, January 9-11, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. About 2,000 are expected to attend the three-day gathering.
Dec. 29, 1994
John Ehrhardt Elementary School educator Vicky Vigario, California’s teacher of the year for 1994, is one of those rare people who actually merits the accolades she receives.
“It’s nice,” says Vigario, “but to be honest with you there are many teachers who deserve this award as much or more than I.”
Shirley Alvarez of Elk Grove has been recognized as one of the best in the state at providing excellent customer service for the Department of Motor Vehicles. The DMV headquarters employee was one of eight selected statewide this fall for one of the department’s highest customer service honor (sic) and a place on DMV’s wall of fame.
Rainbow trout is being stocked in Elk Grove Park and the public is invited to watch on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8:30 a.m.
This event will kick off a weekly winter stocking program at the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.