April 2, 1910
In a recent interview, Aldren Anderson, president of the California Traction Co., says: “Cars will be running out of Sacramento on the Central California, and as far as the road is completed from this end, in May. Through cars will be running between Sacramento and Stockton by August 1.”
Ed De Roza (sic) was in Galt Thursday looking after the final shipment of about 25,000 gallons of wine that he purchased there and is converting to brandy at the winery here.
The “Comet A” 500 Club met at the home of Miss Nellie Mahon last Thursday evening. The decorations suggestive of Easter were carried out. Mrs. J.H. Kirby and Guy Foulks won first prizes, while the consolation fell to Miss Violet Elliott and J. Mahon Jr. Miss Olive Chalmers was the guest of the evening.
The trustees of the Odd Fellows Hall are having new paper placed upon the walls and ceiling, and the wainscoting painted and grained. It will greatly improve the appearance of the hall. The work is being done by John Breuner of Sacramento, under the charge of P.C. Roddy.
April 6, 1950
The Florin Farm Bureau Center, at its regular meeting in March, started the formation of a Soil Conservation District, which will include Florin, Elk Grove, Franklin, part of Sloughhouse, and as far south as the north boundary of Galt. A meeting will be held later at Elk Grove.
Mrs. Henry Backer of Franklin, who left April 7 from New York on the S.S. America to visit her sister, Mrs. Marie Albrecht, of Sisbaden, Kostheim, Germany, was honor guest at a meeting in (the) Grange Hall.
Norma Meyer of Elk Grove will graduate and be “capped” on April 20. She’s at the Dental Nurses Training School in S.F.
Mrs. Hattie Van Doren visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Haynes, at Berkeley.
April 1, 1970
The Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, with cooperation with the Golden State Rodeo Company, will be staging a two-day rodeo in conjection (sic) with the Elk Grove Western Festival on May 2 and 3, it was announced Monday by Earl Young, president of the chamber.
One of the outstanding main attractions of the (Western) Festival will be carnival rides, which will be provided by Ken Johnston. There will be nine different rides this year, including a rocko plane, octopus, scrambler and the astromount.
Jerry Strong and John Zehnder’s EG Food Mart will be holding their grand opening today. The market was purchased from the Schauers, effective January 1.
Last Thursday, the Elk Grove High distance medley team of Val Lemen, Gary Baker, Chris Newbold and Mike Stansbery sped to a 10:28.7 clocking to win first place at the Grant Invitational.
