Jan. 22, 1910
New electric lights have been installed in the free library rooms. New books have arrived and carpenters will put in more shelving, and under the able management of the custodian, Miss Graham, it will prove a very popular and profitable place to visit.
The J.M. Derr Lumber Company received a car of lumber Tuesday from Portland, Oregon, that contained over 30,000 feet. Considered a rather large load.
The officers of Elk Grove Camp, Modern Woodmen of America were installed last Thursday evening. At the conclusion of the ceremonies, those present adjourned to the classrooms of the M.E. church, where they took of a “Woodman” spread.
Those to conduct the affairs of the camp for the ensuing term are: Alfred Baker, consul; Robt. Baker, advisor; I.J. Elliott, clerk; Burr Latta, banker; E. Ettling, watchman; Raymond Baker, sentry.
Tonight, the basketball team of our high school will go to Sacramento to play with a mixed team of the YMCA of that city.
The lineup of our boys is as follows: Arvin Polhemus, center; Orville Miller, forward; Herman Miller, forward and captain; Lloyd Coons, guard; Tom Waits, guard and manager; Alvin Shay, extra.
Jan. 26, 1950
Women of the Young People’s Society of Central Community Bible Church of Wilton gave a joint stork shower honoring Mrs. Helen Rosa and Mrs. Pearl Mann.
Kenny Smedberg celebrated his seventh birthday anniversary at a party hosted by his mother, Mrs. T.R. Smedberg, Sunday.
Those present were Betty Jean Warren, Twila Idzinga, Judy Andrews, Jan Turner, Johnny Webb, David Tessen, Tommy Keith, Ronnie and Kenny Smedberg.
Mr. and Mrs. “Bill” Leachman are the parents of a baby girl born at Sutter Maternity (Hospital in Sacramento), Saturday, January 21.
Mrs. Frank Podbeck held the winning ticket for the percolator at the Elk Grove Drive-In Market. This Saturday’s prizes are a radio and iron.
Jan. 28, 1970
Paul Betschart, former Elk Grove Citizen of the Year, and 17-year perfect attendance for the Elk Grove Lions Club, received another honor Monday night, as he received a distinguished award for bringing in six new members. Herb Yee, former district governor, made the presentation.
The board of governors of the International Platform Association have announced the election of D. Little of Elk Grove to its membership.
The 67-year-old International Platform Association is a nonpartisan organization of distinguished and dedicated persons from 24 nations. It was originally brought into existence by Mark Twain, William Jennings Bryan, Carl Sandburg, President William Taft, Governor Paul Pearson and other orators and celebrities of the old Chautauqua.
On January 8, the Grovetree Bunco Club gathered at the home of Mrs. Dick Lapp, 8921 Grovetree Way. A sparkling fruit punch, floating lime slices and fresh, whole strawberries, surrounded by tasty tidbits, was served throughout the evening.
Dessert was served to conclude the occasion.
