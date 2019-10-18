Compiled by Lance Armstrong
Oct. 16, 1909
Within another year, the turnpike between the capital city and Stockton, a distance of fifty miles, will be rounded up, graded and macadamized, and will be in every respect a fine a highway as is found anywhere in the United States.
It is an expensive road, costing on the average of $9,000 a mile. The country between the two cities is as level as a floor and the road very straight.
Miss Harriett Eddy, state superintendent of the library extension department at the state library was an Elk Grove visitor Saturday and Sunday.
A certain man in this place has a record for driving into a pumace vat at the new winery this week. He tried it three times in one day after finding it had no bad ? or good ? on him, decided to quit – which he did.
Oct. 20, 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Lowell S. Conner will conduct a hardware business in the northeast corner of the Foulks-Graham Building, the opening date to be announced soon. They plan to carry a complete line of paints, housewares, sporting goods, and farm and dairy supplies.
The Conners and their three sons, Stanley, Tom and Russell, are living in the home purchased from Dr. Donald Webb. They formerly were in the dairy business at Sloughhouse.
Mrs. June Neher was complimented with a surprise stork shower by Mrs. Ivan Higgins Tuesday evening.
Guests were Mesdames Millie Neher, Gladys Higgins, of Sacramento; June Halverson, Ruth Maxwell, Marie Patterson, and the honoree, all of Elk Grove.
Ben Spiva, of Wilton, and his brother, Henry, of Gainesville, Ga., who is visiting relatives at Wilton, made a trip to Baker, Ore., to visit an uncle, William Spiva, whom (sic) they had not seen in 35 years.
Oct. 22, 1969
John Zehnder, with close competition from Mrs. Kathy Knapp, was named as Elk Grove’s Citizen of the Year Monday night at the annual Chamber dinner honoring the Chamber of Commerce’s selection for the award and student officers of the high school.
Miss Barbara Gilbert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Gilbert, of Route 2, Box 2339, Excelsior Road, Elk Grove, Oct. 4 was named “Miss Western Approved Rodeos Queen for 1969-1970.”
Girls were judged for beauty, personality, western clothing and riding ability. All girls participating in the contest were required to have won a previous rodeo queen title.
Barbara is a graduate of Elk Grove Senior High School, class of ’68.
Before 3,000 howling homecoming fans, the Elk Grove Herd awoke in the second half to break a 6-6 deadlock and bury the Grant Pacers, 36-6, Friday night.
The homecoming win, the second in 15 years, was sweet victory for Coach Rick Swan, his staff and team, as the Herd inherited the toughest schedule in Northern California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.