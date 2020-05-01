April 30, 1910
Sheldon has been subdivided into town lots. A new schoolhouse has been planned for. A lot has been offered to the first church that will be a church building. Altogether, it will soon dawn on the world that we are on the map.
Dell Cann proved himself a good “bad bill collector” one day last week. One of his star boarders departed soon after breakfast.
When he was missed, it only required a little time to locate him at Florin, where Dell persuaded him to pungle up after a couple of taps with his right. We venture to predict that hereafter, when said boarder strikes this hotel, he will pay in advance.
Today is California Raisin Day. Let us celebrate it. Eat raisins, not because they are better than beans, but because it is our duty to help boost a California industry.
(The) Rev. Mr. Matheson, with his wife and children, arrived last evening and will take up their abode in the Presbyterian parsonage. Regula (sic) service will be resumed Sunday, May 8th.
John Carr, who has been somewhat indisposed at his father’s home for a few days past, has returned and resumed work in his barbershop.
May 4, 1950
Dedication ceremonies of Elk Grove Grange Hall were held Wednesday evening, April 26th, with about two hundred visitors and members in attendance. George Sehlmeyer, master of California State Grange, was dedication officer, assisted by the officers of Elk Grove Grange.
Eventually the Grange dining hall will be constructed where the old building now stands.
The annual Future Farmer Field Day was held Friday, April 28, in conjunction with the open house program at Elk Grove High School. Each year, the Future Farmers of Elk Grove are excused from classes to take part in judging and other activities planned in an agricultural line.
Judging contests were run in agronomy, livestock, dairy and farm mechanics, with all boys participating. Some 35 animals, owned by the boys, which are a part of their farming programs, were exhibited at school and were used in the various activities of the day.
Mrs. Joanne Aldredge of Sacramento, bride elect of Bob Van Doren, was complimented with a tea Sunday afternoon at the home of her future parents-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. M.B. Van Doren.
April 29, 1970
Final preparations are underway for the opening of the 14th annual Western Festival, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 1, 2 and 3.
There will be many attractions free to the public. The only expense events will be carnival rides, food and concessions charges, the dances and the pancake breakfast and the chamber’s rodeo.
The theme of this year’s parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, is entitled “The Making of a State,” and will feature entries from Sutter Creek, Rocklin, Vallejo, Lodi, Placerville, Stockton, and with numerous floats, bands and drill teams. Chairman for the parade is Jeannie Womack.
Stanley M. Carrothers, a local certified public accountant, has announced his candidacy for the Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Education. He has filed for the seat on the board allocated to the Florin-Lindale area and recently vacated by Phil Elliott.
Carrothers was a member of the district’s 1969 Citizens Advisory Committee on District Finances, and is active in local PTAs, the South Sacramento Lions Club and the Florin Methodist Church.
George Bramson, chairman of the Democratic Central Committee of Sacramento County, will be the guest speaker at the May 4 meeting of the Elk Grove Area Democratic Women’s Club. To be held at the home of Mrs. Robert Batey at 9537 Batey Avenue, from 8 to 10 p.m., members and visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions of Bramson.
