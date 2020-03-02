March 2, 1950
First Methodist Church in Reno was the setting for the marriage of Miss Loretta Mae Schulze and Richard Myers, Saturday, February 25 at 2 o’clock. (The) Rev. Edward Laird Mills performed the ceremony.
The new Mrs. Myers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Schulze of Elk Grove, is a senior in the local high school. Her husband is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Myers of Florin. Heis (sic) also a graduate of Elk Grove High School and belongs to the Sacramento Solons (baseball team).
Spring flowers decorated the home of Mrs. Berenice Derr when she entertained Sunday at a dinner party honoring the birthday of her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Larry Derr.
Those present were Mr. and Mrs. David Morse, Messrs. Orton Colton and Larry Derr, the hostess and honoree.
Dillard Grammar School Mothers Club met at the school with Elma Connor and Mary Deans as hostesses. The club gave a donation of $25, proceeds from a food sale held by the club, to the March of Dimes.
March 4, 1970
A reassignment of Elk Grove High School Principal Donald Morrison, the resignation of school board member Phil Elliott and the resignation of Sierra Enterprise Elementary principal were announced at Monday’s school board meeting.
Morrison will be promoted to the district level as Superintendent Houde’s administrative assistant, and it will be a 12-month job.
Pleasant Grove Cub Scout Pack 294 and Wilton Boy Scout Troop 296 held their combination second annual Blue and Gold dinner and Pinewood Derby on February 21 in the Joseph Kerr Junior High School auditorium.
(Pinewood Derby) finalists were Clay Helwig, first; Kevin Marshall, second; and Tim Inouye, third.
(Elk Grove’s) Tom Zehnder continued his wrestling strong as he won the 123-pound division in the high school subsectional meet at Del Campo (High School) Saturday.
Feb. 28, 1990
A plan approved in 1986 for development of a subdivision east of the present Laguna Creek community was nixed in favor of trying something new.
Phil Angelides, president of River West Development, and his staff decided to redesign their project, (Theresa Stamey, a project manager), said, “so there would be some relation to land uses.” They added a lake and used some unusual design elements, she said.
The result is a new and different community, the first of its kind in California, called a “Pedestrian Pocket.”
A special meeting of the “Friends of Highway 99,” in conjunction with the Elk Grove Community Forum, will be held Thursday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, 8970 Elk Grove Blvd.
Three members of the Sacramento Transportation Authority – Toby Johnson, supervisor 5th District; R. Dee Reynolds, executive director of STA; and Tim O’Hara, STA board member – will be in attendance to discuss area transportation concerns and the responsibilities of the STA.
Catherine Ligan of Prairie Elementary School and Crista Bobisud of Joseph Kerr Middle School are among 46 students bound for the seventh annual California Central Valley Spelling Bee to be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, March 7 at the Scottish Rite Temple, 6151 H Street (in Sacramento).
