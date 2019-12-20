Dec. 18, 1909
The Demonstration Agricultural Train of the University of California and the Southern Pacific Company arrived on scheduled time yesterday and was an object of interest to many, particularly to our high school and grammar school pupils, as well as to many of our townspeople and those residing nearby. Through the efforts of Agent Welch, the arrival of the train was well advertised.
Mrs. W.E. Foster, Miss M. Dealey, Mrs. J. Schultz, Mrs. G. Cress, Miss Nellie Mahon, Mrs. J.W. Mahon, Mrs. C.C. Wackman, Miss P. Freeman, Mrs. C. Lowery, Mrs. H. Beattie and Mrs. E.W. Springsted were visitors in Sacramento this week.
FOR SALE – One 40 horsepower Peerless automobile, in first class condition. Will sell at a bargain. Inquire of Ehrhardt and Rhodes.
The Citizen is indebted to W.E. Foster for a fine calendar.
Dec. 22, 1949
Three hundred young folks (and the young at heart) gathered at the Cow Palace Theatre last Saturday for the Christmas party where they enjoyed the movie sponsored by Carl P. Amundson and a treat of candy and apples.
A huge Christmas tree stood in one corner of the theatre, adding to the spirit of the occasion.
Mr. and Mrs. Ira C. Hare and daughter, Charlotte Ann, of Springfield, Oregon, spent the weekend at the home of their cousin, M.B. Van Doren. On Sunday, Miss Joanne Aldredge of Sacramento, and the DeWalds and Entricans were dinner guests.
There will be a dance on New Year’s Eve at Sloughhouse. Music by Neal Colton and his Playboys.
Dec. 24, 1969
The list of winners in the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce sponsored annual Christmas decorations contest (include): Commercial – first, Frank Cate Ford, Highway 99 Frontage Road.
Exterior House and Grounds – non-religious – first, Del Brakebill, 8981 Elk Grove Boulevard.
Exterior House and Grounds – religious – first, Mrs. Alice Dryden, 8864 Kelsey Drive.
Doorways – first, Mel Wise, 8888 Kelsey Drive.
Windows – first, Archie Morse, 9681 Melrose Avenue.
Mrs. Dryden won the perpetual trophy sweepstakes award.
Sacramento County Agricultural Department has assigned Walter F. Heimgartner as district agricultural inspector for (the) Galt, Elk Grove and Sloughhouse area.
Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class Steven N. LeSieur, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron N. LeSieur of Route 1, Wilton, returned to San Diego aboard the destroyer tender, Piedmont, completing the ship’s sixteenth deployment to the Far East.
