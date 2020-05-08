May 7, 1910
The Grangers of Sacramento County and their friends are enjoying their annual outing today at the park near here. Large numbers are in attendance.
The County Grange consists of members from subordinates. The subordinates of Sacramento County are located at Sacramento, Oak Park, Elk Grove, Enterprise, American River, Antelope and Orangevale.
The Friday Club’s entertainment last Friday night was a success financially and socially. Our people are always loyal to our amateur talent and were out in force to show their appreciation of their efforts. The dance and supper were also well patronized and the result a good financial balance in the treasury.
When you see a buggy or some piece of farm machinery or a cook stove of the catalogue house, how much will they allow for the old one, which you want to trade in? Funny, isn’t it, that the home dealer can make some allowance for these old, worn out things when the catalogue man will not give you a red cent for them?
May 11, 1950
On Sunday afternoon, May 7th, the annual Grammar School lawn party was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Case for members of the school staff, board members and friends.
Despite the high winds, the affair was a pleasant one for all, especially the children. The protection afforded by Mrs. Edna Batey’s blackberry hedges and trees was most welcomed.
The Class of 1950 has chosen “Cinderella” as the theme of their senior ball to be held in the Elk Grove High School gym on May 19th from 9 to 1, dancing to the music of Bob Hanson.
Fred M. Grimshaw celebrated his 84th birthday anniversary at a dinner party given by his daughter, Mrs. Herman Saner.
Those present were Mr. and Mrs. Grimshaw, Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Sheldon, Mr. and Mrs. Saner and their children, Anna Clare, Daylor and Susan.
May 6, 1970
Girl Scout Troop No. 479 was named sweepstakes winner and recipient of the Barbara McDaniel Memorial Trophy in Saturday’s Western Festival parade. Their float, depicting the Mission San Diego, also placed first in their division of Junior Organization floats.
Mrs. Lucille Heim, of Pear Road, Wilton, was presented with a merit award plaque engraved with her name by the Sacramento Medical Foundation Blood Bank for donating her 24th pint of blood, making her the heaviest donor in the Wilton area.
Mrs. Heim first started to donate blood when the family resided in Fair Oaks, then when they moved to a ranch on Pear Road over 13 years ago.
She was instrumental in starting the Wilton Blood Bank over 12 years ago, and all of her donations have been to it ever since.
Mrs. Sue Tribble, 83, of Elk Grove, experienced her first airplane ride Saturday, May 2, when Dr. and Mrs. Gus Windmiller took her for an aerial tour of the local area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.