Aug. 21, 1909
The new winery is fast nearing completion. At the Saturday meeting of the association, the board of directors elected W.E. Everson manager, and very soon a new whistle will blow and housewives can set their clocks by it.
L.T. Fuller, who hired a buggy at Elk Grove on August 9th and failed to return the property, was arrested Thursday afternoon at Fair Oaks by Deputy Sheriff Cook.
A story is being told of Bob Orr of this place by several of his fellow carpenters, about how hot it is in Elk Grove. It seems that Bob was caught two weeks ago, while working on the new addition at the Elk Grove High School building, pouring water on his hand ax. It seems funny to us that it only happened to the one man. There were as many as ten carpenters working at the time.
Miss Margaret Altucker, of Sheldon, is attending summer school at Berkeley.
Aug. 25, 1949
The Elk Grove Radio Shop will be closed after Saturday, August 27th, and will have its grand opening Sept. 1st at its new location in the Bartholomew Building.
The four Elk Grove boys who attended the last period camp at the Sacramento YMCA all returned with the distinctive record of campership quality. They spent ten days in the Sierras (sic) with boys from other sections of Sacramento County under the direction of selected counsellors (sic) from this vicinity.
The Elk Grove Bowling Association is having a chicken dinner meeting today (Thursday, August 25th) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant at the Leachman Auction Yard.
Aug. 27, 1969
Warren B. Owens, of Elk Grove, will be one of 11 men who will serve as loaned executives in the forthcoming fall United Crusade fundraising drive.
Owens, special services manager for the Sears, Roebuck Florin store, is a native of Conway, Arkansas, and has lived in this area for a year and a half.
This year, the 11 executives will conduct solicitations in more than 700 firms in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties under the guidance of Richard W. Heldridge, senior vice president and regional manager of Crocker-Citizen’s (sic) Bank.
The American Field Service has awarded an international scholarship to George Haas Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. George Haas, of Bader Road, Elk Grove. George, through the Americans Abroad Program, will spend a year in Switzerland living with a host family while attending school.
Mrs. Esterly of 9704 Parktree Way, Elk Grove, was reading in her living room about 1 a.m., Thursday, August 21, when she heard the doorknob rattle quietly. Frightened, she waited to see if the movement would continue. Instead, there was a disturbance on the patio and she found, upon investigation, three raccoons.
She called her son, Dennis, 15, to help her capture the intruders, and together they put the three half-grown, chubby, playful raccoons into the garage.
At 5 a.m., they insisted on entering the house to go to sleep, and later in the day they took away the sandwich, which Dennis was eating.
Although they are charming and affectionate, Mrs. Esterly would like to return them to their rightful owner, so that she can get some sleep.
