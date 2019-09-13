Sept. 18, 1909
Some of the Elk Grove hops have been sold and shipped. It is not necessary to state that we have the quality. The prices ranged from 20 to 22 cents per pound.
School began at the high school and grammar schools at this place Monday. The Old Elk Grove and San Joaquin schools will open this coming Monday. Florin’s schools will open for the term on Monday, September 27th.
Did anybody notice how late the train was running last Sunday evening? Even the motor failed to come through on time and the people were waiting, too.
The traction engines that are hauling crushed rock out of Florin will move next week and make Elk Grove their headquarters for a while.
Sept. 15, 1949
The Elk Grove Union High School opened for the fall term on Monday, September 12, with an attendance of approximately 575 students. Of this number, 176 were members of the freshman class.
The softball league championship was decided Tuesday night when the Franklin team won from (the) Miles Cash Market team by the score of 4 to 3 in the playoff game.
After a short business session with Ida Chalmers presiding, the (Rebekah) lodge was entertained by a children’s folk dance in which the following took part:
Anita Ronk, Joanne Freyschlag, Diane Westlake, Joanne Harris, Elizabeth Beeman, Donnie Poston, Robert Cound, Gregory Zorn, Wayne Bartholomew, Dale Crump.
Sept. 16, 1959
Ben DeWald and Jerry Brown announced the purchase of the Boulevard Theatre in Elk Grove this week from Mr. and Mrs. Carl Amundson Sr. The theater has been inactive for about three months.
The two men began an extensive redecorating plan this week and hope to open the theater in about one month. Included in their plans for the business is blacktopping the parking area, a new sound system, and repainting the building inside and out.
Mrs. Roosevelt Pearson stepped out of her ranch house on Jeffcott Road, near Wilton, recently, when she saw a small snake. It wasn’t much over a foot long, so she stepped on it with her thong-shod foot to dispatch it.
But the snake had other ideas. It slithered out from under Mrs. Pearson’s foot and quick as lightening coiled and struck at her. She screamed and her husband arrived on the scene on the double, and killed it with a stick, throwing the lifeless reptile into the grass near the house.
Upon investigation they found it to be a baby rattler, which are rarely found around Wilton.
Lyle Meyer, owner of Meyer Ford Sales in Elk Grove, will leave Thursday for a trip to Detroit to see the new Fords for 1960.
He will be on the first San Francisco to Detroit nonstop jet flight, taking just three hours and 19 minutes.
