Elk Grove police officers, Cosumnes firefighters, and community volunteers played Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14, when they delivered Christmas gifts and food to local families in need.
The effort was the culmination of the 24th annual Toy Project, which helps first responders connect with community members.
Deliveries started bright and early with Cosumnes Fire and Elk Grove police staff loading big paper bags of gifts into fire trucks and police cars. Each bag was brimming with stuffed animals and brightly wrapped packages. The Salvation Army donated a box of food and a bag of potatoes for each household.
Crime prevention officer Kristopher Packwood organizes the Toy Project each year, along with fellow officer Kristina Ramirez and Cosumnes Fire Public Education Officer Laurel Schamber. Packwood said the giveaway helps families in need avoid difficult choices during the holidays.
“We have families in extreme poverty, and given the choice between buying Christmas presents, or holiday presents, for their children, and food, there’s no choice,” Packwood said. “You have to provide the basic essentials.
“So allowing them to experience the holidays without the stress, the financial stress and the burden of that, it absolutely makes your heart just grow.”
Packwood said more than 80 families with 250 children, had signed up to receive gifts. Additionally, the program collects and donates toys to hospitals in the region.
Members of the police department’s youth program, the Elk Grove Police Explorers, helped get the bags and boxes to the right vehicles.
Elk Grove Police Officer Suzanne Dippe, who leads the Explorer program, said participating in events like the Toy Project gives the members “a sense of community.”
The program is designed for young people ages 14-20 who are considering a career in law enforcement, and, Dippe said, “a huge part of policing is, you’re a public servant.”
Among the first responders delivering toys were Cosumnes Firefighter Dillon Collins and Elk Grove Police Officer Jose Ramirez. Collins’ wife and daughter, Chelle and Grace, joined them. The group was assigned to bring toys to four households in an Elk Grove apartment complex.
At each door, they handed over the toys and food and wished the recipients Merry Christmas, taking a few moments to show some surprised children their gifts.
“It’s cool that we get to see different families and all their different reactions,” Collins said. “It’s a lot of fun for the kids.”
Ramirez said it’s “nice being able to see the faces of the grateful kids and the families.”
Both first responders thought the giveaway is an important way for their organizations to reach out to the community. They noted that children sometimes find police officers and firefighters “scary,” and they hoped to dispel that fear by meeting the children.
Packwood, the event organizer, also saw value in engaging families.
“Building that partnership with the community, with every single facet of the community, is so important,” he said. “It’s also because of the fact that a lot of times, as a police department, as a fire department, we’re dealing with parts of the community that might not get the help they need without our support.”
