NeighborGood Market Elk Grove, a farmers’ market gathering, debuted on Sept. 3 outside the District56 center. Designed in compliance with CDC guidelines, this certified farmers’ market offers visitors a new place to shop while providing farmers, makers, and designers a new way to sell their goods. This attraction is at The Avenue at District56, a new outdoor area at the city of Elk Grove’s facility.
Vendors signed up for the market include Etum Organics, KC Flowers, Yanez Farms, Ponce Farms, Toledo Farms, Zeal Kombucha, Momma Fine Foods, Faria Bakery, Zuma Poke, and The Lumpia Truck.
Elk Grove city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said the NeighborGood Market’s central location in the heart of Elk Grove, where Big Horn Boulevard meets Civic Center Drive, makes The Avenue at District56 an ideal location for a new market experience that’s accessible from many Elk Grove neighborhoods.
“The Avenue was designed to accommodate markets and other types of events and activities to be enjoyed by the community. Shoppers can stroll along the avenue to purchase produce and other goods from vendors and enjoy a variety of public art,” she said.
Per CDC guidelines, vendors will not be permitted to sell unless they and their employees are masked and have their temperature checked. In addition, their booths will be set up for attendees to not enter, but shop on the outside of the tents to minimize close contact between guests. Items will only be handled by the vendor to lessen multiple hand contact.
Vendors will also be encouraged to accept primarily paperless payment to lessen hand-to-hand contact with the vendors and the public. There will also be hand sanitizer stations spread out throughout the market, along with an overall message of encouragement for visitors to wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance while at the event.
Laurence said the city partnered with Unseen Heroes because of the organization’s commitment to highlighting the richness of agriculture and also the richness of culture that is abundant in the region. They have hosted many successful gatherings in other parts of the region including Gather Oak Park and Good: Street Food and Design Market.
“We felt they had the capacity to introduce a fun, fresh take on a market in Elk Grove that the community would want to visit to support small and micro farms and businesses,” Laurence said.
NeighborGood Market Elk Grove operates every Thursday from 4-8 p.m., and is located on The Avenue at District56, near the corner of Big Horn Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.
For details, visit www.NeighborGoodMarkets.com.
