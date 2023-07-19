David Smith and Jamie Dougherty will open their new Elk Grove business, Prost Beer Hall, in the heart of Old Town Elk Grove on Wednesday, July 26. The couple also owns Old Town Pizza on Elk Grove-Florin Road, and the recently revived Y-Not Club in Sheldon.
This German-inspired restaurant and bar is located at 9085 Elk Grove Blvd., in the former location of Lola’s Lounge, and the Elk Grove Brewery and Restaurant.
In preparation for the upcoming public opening of Prost Beer Hall, Smith and Dougherty hosted an invitation-only trial run of this food and drinks establishment with many of their relatives and friends on July 17.
The official opening of this business will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekly hours of operation will be Sundays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Smith told the Citizen that the public opening of Prost Beer Hall will be a simple opening, and that no grand opening celebration will be held.
Dougherty mentioned that the opening of Prost Beer Hall represents the fulfillment of a dream that began with a “pre-COVID thought.”
“We purchased the building in December 2019, and got on the project,” she said. “The opening has been a moving target for about a year. During COVID, there was a lot of delays.
“Seeing everybody (come) back into this building that has so much history, that people love, everyone is literally (saying), ‘I’m so happy to be here.’ Everyone is just genuinely excited to be back in such a beautiful building. The excitement is real, and we’re very happy about it.”
Smith noted that in preparing the building for its opening, an emphasis was placed on preserving the “historic nature” of the building, which was built in the late 1800s, and originally housed the harness shop and residence of Joseph L. Hasman.
“We wanted to take it back to as much of its original building,” he said. “We brought the floors back to the original hardwood. We have the original brickwork, and we exposed a window that’s been covered up since probably the 1980s. It’s got a lot more light. We made it a lot brighter. Things take time, but it’s finally here.”
Smith also shared details about the beer hall’s food and drinks.
“The food is German inspired with California touches, and the beer list is largely German inspired, with local crafts folded in,” he said.
Dougherty told this paper that in addition to its beers, Prost Beer Hall also offers modern and classic cocktails. Included in the drink offerings are many German and Austrian wines.
Those attending the pre-opening event at this establishment could order anything from the same menu that will be presented to guests on the place’s opening day.
That menu includes various main entrées, including the hot schnitzel sandwich, with breaded chicken or pork cutlets, chili oil, and sauerkraut slaw on a brioche bun.
Another main entrée is the sausage platter, which consists of a choice of two sausages, with mashed potatoes and gravy, sauerkraut, rotkohl (braised red cabbage), glazed carrots, and spicy brown mustard.
Also on the food menu are a jumbo pretzel, with beer cheese and spicy brown mustard, and bitterballen, which is fried braised beef stew croquettes, with spicy brown mustard.
Food items for kids are also included on the menu.
Key staff of this restaurant and bar include the chef, Matt Tui, bar manager Quinn Barnes, and Lucas Hernandez who heads the extensive beer program that is guided by Scott McLeod who was the original Elk Grove Brewery manager and is the director of operations for all of Smith and Dougherty’s businesses.
Although plans are underway to present live music at Prost Beer Hall, Smith and Dougherty have not determined when they will add this entertainment feature to this business’s offerings.
TVs are mounted in the building, and will show men’s and women’s soccer games, Dougherty noted.
While people dined and sampled beers and other drinks during the trial-run opening of this business, a few of them shared with the Citizen what they thought about the place and its offerings.
Among the invited guests at that gathering was former Elk Grove Brewery brewer Bill Wood.
“I know Dave and Jamie well, from Old Town Pizza,” he said. “Both my kids got jobs there working through high school, as well as just knowing them in the community. I think (the place) is beautiful. It’s amazing. They changed a lot of things, but in a good way. I love how bright and open it is. And the big tables reminds me of German beer halls, like it should be.
“(It has) a fantastic tap list for the beers, yet they’re still honoring the old-style of the building. So, it’s very cool.”
Andrew Mohsenzadegan, co-owner of Elk Grove’s Flatland Brewing Company, also praised this new beer hall.
“Elk Grove needs a place like this,” he said. “We’re trying to create a young energy and a fun energy - so, more of a night crowd, and Prost is definitely heading in that right direction. Elk Grove is becoming a destination location where people don’t need to leave Elk Grove to go to Sacramento for places like this. Now we have it here.”
Sam Blackmon, who serves as the president of the Elk Grove Brewers Guild, noted that he likes the uniqueness of this new business.
“It’s nice to have an authentic German lager house in Elk Grove, and it’s really not even common for the Sacramento area,” he said. “So, it’s nice to have something in Elk Grove where we can go to and get good, German authentic food and German beers.”
Tony Safer, who was dining with Blackmon on July 17, additionally praised the place.
“I used to come here during the old Elk Grove Brewery days, and now this place is really nice,” he said.
Elk Grove resident Scott Sweeney expressed his own excitement for the opening of Prost Beer Hall.
“I’m great friends with Dave and Jamie, the owners of Prost, and we have been waiting patiently (for the opening), and it’s definitely worth the wait,” he said. “The environment is amazing, really great, friendly faces. The service is on point and the food is fantastic. So, we couldn’t ask for anything better.”
