Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School drama teacher Micaela Muro Dimos was one of eight educators from schools and performing arts centers across the country to work with Broadway greats at the 10th annual Freddie G Fellowship, which just wrapped up in New York City.
The event was underwritten by Freddie “G” Gershon, co-chairman of the global theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI), his wife Myrna, and MTI.
The four days of classes and activities honored instructors and teachers who are working to make a difference for their students and communities through the process of staging musical theatre productions in their schools and educational theatre groups.
In addition to the all-expense paid visit to New York, each of the teachers’ schools received $5,000 from Freddie and Myrna. The teachers are empowered to identify and select how their respective school’s theatre program can best utilize the funds.
Days after her return, Dimos expressed her gratitude and excitement for the unique and special experience that she’ll bring back to her students.
“Eight of us total on a group text and saying how fantastic it was we’re all still processing everything that we went through,” she said.
Upon further reflection, she said think one of her biggest take-aways from the New York Freddie G Adventure is the validation for her work that she feels through having received the Fellowship and through the perspectives shared by Freddie and Myrna Gershon shared.
In their words, through theatre teachers and directors, students are “learning discipline, role-playing, mutuality of respect, increasing their reading skills, learning to be patient and learning to experience a microcosm of what society is, where everyone has a role and everyone has to do it and perform it to the best of their ability.”
Dozens of educators attending the 2019 annual Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta and the Junior Theater West Festival in Sacramento with thousands of attendees, applied for the program, and eight in total were selected.
The chosen educators participated in hands-on master classes with some of Broadway’s leading choreographers, directors, producers, actors and designers. They were immersed in Broadway, attended the Broadway hit “The Prom” including a backstage tour, observed a developmental workshop performance of “Something Rotten!” and experienced Broadway as theatre insiders.
After the Freddie G experience, Dimos said she feels a larger support system and hopes to bring that community feel to her students.
“I hope to bring to my students is a broader knowledge and sense of the theater world and to bring more things to work more collaboratively with them,” she said. “It’s been such an exciting experience to be with these people who do what I do on a daily basis but we’re all in our bubbles doing it, so working together with other teachers allows me community which I think I could then take to my students as well.”
She added: “It is a deep honor to be included among the amazing group of international theatre arts educators/directors known as the Freddie Gs, and is validating in ways I have not experienced before. It’s wonderful to be a part of such a knowledgeable, professional group of theatre arts educators and to be able to share what I have learned with my wonderful students.”
Working in a collaboratively, teamwork driven arena that is theatre, Dimos said that even though she’s been a part of an elective department, each person within it is an island unto themselves.
“One of the things it’s added to my life is a broader community, the friends that I’ve been being a part of the fellowship,” she said. “They call us, ‘Gs.’ One of the things about being a Freddie G or just a G I feel like I have support and that I am not alone in this whole thing.”
Dimos has been a credentialed, public school teacher for more than 30 years and said she continues “to feel grateful to have a teaching position through which I may share my passion for theatre and the life enhancing skills acquired through involvement with theatre arts.”
In her own classroom throughout the years, Dimos has seen students grow their interpersonal skills in many ways, leading to careers not only in professional acting, but also as doctors, attorneys and teachers.
“Any time you have students involved in performing arts they build their self-confidence, their ability to work collaboratively with people, understanding what it means to be a part of a team, learning about themselves through learning about a character, they grow empathy, public speaking skills,” she said. “There are just so many character traits that grow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.