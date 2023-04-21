Franklin High School and Toby Johnson Middle School students won 2nd and 3rd place respectively in The CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program on March 20 in Bethesda, Maryland.
CyberPatriot is a program created by the nonprofit Air and Space Forces Association to introduce school students to STEM-related fields with a focus in cybersecurity where they compete against other school teams from within and outside of the country.
Franklin High School Students Jason Huang, Kevin Lu, Ethan Ho, Joshua Fong, and twins Pratham and Priyam Rangwala who make up Team Half Dome had mixed feelings about their placement in the Open Division Cisco Networking Challenge.
“When we heard we got second place in Cisco, the team we were competing against got third, so we were pretty happy about that because we thought we might get first,” Pratham said.
Ho then said they were disappointed afterwards because they got “second overall.”
“We don’t yet know how close it was, but we think that it was pretty close between us and the first-place team… but we’re just glad that we were able to maintain that position from last year too," Ho said.
Huang said that since it was their second time going to national finals there were a lot of “built up expectations” going again, since the first time they went was “magical.”
“When we got that second-place finish last year, it was mind-blowing. This time, maybe we had our expectations set a bit too high trying to replicate the magic of last year,” Huang said.
Huang also said he was happy with the results considering how far they came and the teams they competed against.
“We do have our expectations set high and we want to set our goals even higher, but what we did was still really good,” Huang said.
About 5,200 teams competed in CyberPatriot and only 28 were invited to national finals in Bethesda, according to AFA’s website.
Hu said that at nationals the teams compete in activities such as simulating defense for a company’s website being attacked by outside aggressors, and the points are determined by how much of the services they’re able to keep up and running.
“If they try to break our website then we don’t get points, but if we keep our website up, we get points. That’s part of the competition,” Hu said.
All of the members mentioned that they all had previous experience with CyberPatriot going back to middle school.
Fong said he became familiar with the program back in eighth grade when he watched videos of the program through an email he received.
“It seemed like a really cool way to get involved with something that I didn’t really know too much about, and especially during COVID it was just a way to get me more versed with technology during that time,” Fond said.
Franklin High School Business and Technology Teacher and Half Dome’s coach, Christopher Shuping emphasized that it’s a “genuine team effort” when it comes to nationals.
“Everybody has to contribute, you can’t know everything about all of the operating systems, so they really contribute to build these points,” Shuping said.
National Commissioner for CyberPatriot Rachel Zimmerman reinforced the idea that teamwork is vital to the program in regard to the student’s tasks.
“The team needs to work together in order to accomplish all their tasks… they need to make sure that they’re delegating, that they’re communicating, and that they’re working together,” Zimmerman said.
Shuping said he reacted with “overwhelming emotion” for the team’s second place because he knew how hard they worked for it.
“It’s an incredible honor, I’m so proud of them,” Shuping said.
When it came to cybersecurity and whether they wanted to be more involved with it in the future, all of the team members said they were keeping an open mind since most of them were already interested in computer science.
“I’m still a sophomore so it’s a little early for me to decide, but it definitely interested me, and I wouldn’t be surprised If I end up doing something in cybersecurity,” Priyam said.
