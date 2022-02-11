Former Elk Grove resident Hank Harrison, who served as the first manager of The Warlocks – the original name of the legendary rock band, the Grateful Dead – died of heart failure at the age of 81 on Jan. 23.
He also gained recognition as the father of rock singer Courtney Love who is the widow of Kurt Cobain, the frontman of the trailblazing Seattle rock band Nirvana.
Harrison lived in Elk Grove twice between 1995 and 2013. His last residence was in Galt.
As an author, Harrison wrote both nonfiction and fiction books and poetry, and he was a contributor to newspapers, magazines, and journals.
His books include his memories and insights on the Grateful Dead and other aspects associated with the 1960s hippie counterculture movement in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district and beyond.
In the preface of his book, “The Dead: Volume I,” Harrison wrote that part of the intention of that book was to present “a time capsule, a collage of what it was like to grow up in the Haight-Ashbury.”
He also wrote works on medieval Arthurian literature, the Holy Grail, and hang gliding.
His most recently published book, “Love Kills: The Assassination of Kurt Cobain,” was released in 2017 and presents the argument that Cobain’s cause of death was murder as opposed to his reported suicide.
In addressing this controversial topic in that book, Harrison refers to Love as possibly being involved in Cobain’s alleged “assassination.”
Predating the release of that book, he and his daughter already had a well-documented, strained relationship.
Among Harrison’s other notable activities was founding and serving as the field service director of the LSD Rescue, the nation’s first 24-hour, telephone, drug intervention center. This center, which was established in 1966, was a branch of the San Francisco-based Institute for Contemporary Studies.
During the following year, Harrison co-wrote the anti-LSD abuse, educational film, “LSD-25.”
He earned a scholarship to the Rocky Mountain Writers Conference at the University of Colorado in 1968, and he worked as the writer-in-residence at the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga in 1972.
Harrison additionally won a six-month journalism residency, during which time he served as the features editor of the Las Vegas Sun.
In association with his work as an author, in 1978, he established his own publishing company, which is currently known as Arkives Press.
His literary experience also included his early 1980s work as editor and contributing editor of the computer programming-related magazine, Dr. Dobb’s Journal.
Harrison was married twice and spent the last half of his life with his partner, Catriona Watson, who he met while he was living in Ireland. His second wife, Linda (Risi) Carroll, is Love’s mother. The couple was divorced in 1969 when Love was about 5 years old.
Watson said that it is challenging to briefly summarize Harrison’s life.
“That is a tough one,” she said. “It’s like how do you categorize the universe in one word? He had a brilliant mind, a photographic memory.”
She also spoke about his background as “one of the organizers of the Haight-Ashbury community” in the 1960s.
“He always said he was the guy in the suit where everybody else was wearing tie-dye,” Catriona said. “So, he was really in with all that crowd. People say, ‘Oh, he was exaggerating.’ He wasn’t, because I met these people.”
Watson noted that Harrison was a close friend of the Grateful Dead’s original frontman Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, and that he was once the roommate of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh.
She added that he also took the legendary vocalist Janis Joplin out several times, although they were “not considered dates.”
Watson mentioned that of the many things Harrison accomplished, he would prefer to be mostly remembered for his academic work – “the archaeology and the historical stuff that he has worked on, including the true origin of the Holy Grail.”
She referred to him as a “wonderful philanthropist” who helped a lot of people, including those who were experiencing homelessness.
Harrison also worked with Watson in rescuing many animals, including chickens, geese, cats, dogs and horses.
Adding to his legacy are his TV and radio appearances on various programs, including shows hosted by Geraldo Rivera, Maury Povich and Catherine Crier.
Harrison, who has lived in many other places around the world, including England, Holland and Wilton, has also had continuous entries in “Who’s Who in America” and “Who’s Who in the World.”
Harrison’s early years
Although Harrison was born in Pittsburgh, on June 17, 1940, he was raised a Californian.
He grew up in Monterey, and was brought up by his parents, George Harry Harrison II and Edith Harrison. Harrison had one sister and three half-brothers.
Like his father, who competed in the 1936 Summer Olympics as a member of the U.S. gymnastics team, Harrison took an early interest in athletics.
While attending Hayward High School, he played on the football team, and he was a backstroke champion on the swimming team.
Harrison later attended the College of San Mateo, San Jose State University, and San Francisco State University. He earned a master’s degree in psychology from the latter institution, and served his internship at juvenile hall. His master’s thesis was titled, “Effects on Time Perception.”
After completing graduate school in 1966, Harrison studied with community activist and political theorist Saul Alinsky at the Industrial Areas Foundation, a community organizing network in Chicago.
Friends, relatives fondly remember Harrison
In response to the passing of Harrison, several of his friends and family fondly remembered him.
Joachim Ferguson, whose father, Mike Ferguson, was a member of The Charlatans band and a longtime friend of Harrison, grew up around Harrison and Love in San Francisco in the early 1970s.
Ferguson, who said he owns copies of all of Harrison’s books, expressed appreciation for his writings on the hippie counterculture scene of the 1960s.
“His books really depict the essence of the Haight-Ashbury movement and the music scene and just everything,” he said. “He really grasped onto what the voice of the ‘60s was all about as far as I’m concerned.”
David Eyes, a longtime friend of Harrison, mentioned that he met him at the American Booksellers Association convention in 1977.
Eyes referred to him as a “larger-than-life character.”
“He was kind of a love him-or-hate him guy for a lot people, and for whatever reason, I just wound up loving him,” he said. “It’s kind of mysterious to me in a way, but we intersected, and we connected on (similar interests).
“I loved him in some weird way. He was a really big guy, big hearted.”
Peter Oxner, who was Harrison’s only biological son, said that he was adopted and raised by another family.
Oxner noted that after decades of separation from Harrison, he reunited with him and grew close to him.
“From my point of view, (Harrison was) a wonderful guy, very creative, very unique, kind of an aging, new-age hippie type that found the beauty and the creativity in a lot of other people, as well,” he recalled. “I enjoyed being in his life in his older years and we enjoyed a relationship from a distance. I was on the East Coast and he was in California.”
Oxner, who grew up in San Jose, also referred to his birth father as a “good writer” who liked helping others, and was a “good partner” for Watson.
Tara (Watson) Karagiannis, daughter of Watson’s brother, Bill, fondly recalled meeting her “Uncle Hank” for the first time in 2006.
“(Harrison) drove me around Sacramento and San Francisco, showing me the sights,” she said. “He showed me a few of his favorite places, including his regular coffee shop, and a beautiful, old, two-story mansion in San Francisco, where he had wanted to live when he was young.”
Karagiannis added that she continued to communicate with Harrison after returning to her home in Australia, and is saddened by his death.
“I miss him already,” she said.
