ELK GROVE, CA (MPG) - A sold-out Harvest of Hope Gala on Sept. 9 raised money for Elk Grove Food Bank Services and gave it a chance to honor the contributions of former Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli.
With the theme “An Evening of Gratitude Under the Stars,” the dinner offered music, food, drink and a live auction at Sheldon Inn Restaurant and Bar.
Valerie Erwin, the food bank’s community outreach manager, told the Citizen that the funds raised would support the food bank’s regular operations, as well as programs specifically for older adults. During the live auction, attendees were told about the services for older adults, and they were asked to pledge at various levels.
The food bank presented Nottoli with a plaque recognizing his work in the community, and multiple officials from the city of Elk Grove, the state Legislature and other entities also turned out to recognize him.
“All of us here at the food bank and throughout the community have such a huge appreciation for Don’s community service,” Erwin said. “He is sort of the definition of a public servant, and he will absolutely be sorely missed, not just by those of us here at the food bank but throughout the area.”
Asked about future projects, Erwin noted that the food bank will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.
“It’s pretty amazing that this little place that started off just in the basement of a church has become such an essential part of the community,” Erwin said. “And it’s pretty heartwarming that we’ve had the support of our community members to be able to get to this place.”
Those who would like to contribute to the food bank can call it at 916-685-8453 or visit the “How to Help” tab on its website, elkgrovefoodbank.org.
The food bank is generally open for clients Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. It is located at 9888 Kent Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.