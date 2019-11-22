food bank benefit
Photo by Cameron Macdonald

Five local gyms partnered to collect clothing for the Elk Grove Food Bank this fall. They are hosting a ‘celebration gala’ on Friday, Nov. 22 to benefit the nonprofit that serves Elk Grove’s community members in need. This dinner will be held from 8-11 p.m. at the Local Burger restaurant, which is inside the Pins N Strikes center at 3443 Laguna Blvd. Admission is free. Pictured (from left): Corey McGuire and Deegan of Elk Grove Strength & Conditioning, Ryan Webb of The Grove Fitness, Charlie Zamora of Warriorz Fitness, Torsten Waurig of ASAP Fitness, John Gibson of ASAP Fitness, and Alex James of Crossfit 916.