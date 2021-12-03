Families are invited to get into the Christmas spirit by enjoying the “Santa and Sirens” drive-thru display that will be held at the Cosumnes Fire Department’s training center on Dec. 8-9.
Visitors simply cruise through the center’s parking lot to check out Santa and the fire department’s decorations. Elk Grove and Galt police staff members will also be there to collect donations of new, unwrapped toys for local children in need as part of their community toy drive.
The drive-thru will happen between 7-9 p.m. at 10573 East Stockton Blvd. This spot is next to the Emerald Lakes Golf Course. Drivers are ask to not arrive before 7 p.m. in order to ensure smooth-flowing traffic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.