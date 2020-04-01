Former Citizen staff photographer Laura Bemis launched a support group for people who experience mental health challenges while they are isolated at home during the novel coronavirus situation.
She started Alone Together as a private group on the social media platform Facebook - people can only join the group via an invitation or a special request. Bemis wants to keep a sense of confidentiality.
“If somebody wants to get into it, they can get into it,” she said. “It’s not open to the public so not everyone can sit and browse to read what’s written.”
Bemis co-founded “Journey of Hope,” an annual collaborative project that pairs writers with local artists to share stories of hope and recovery. Their work is then displayed at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center.
Bemis said that Sacramento County’s “stay-at-home” order increased her depression. She said that by helping others, she helps herself.
“For me, the reason why I started it was because I have depression as one of my problems to deal with challenges,” she said. “To keep me so I don’t get depressed I get very involved in the community and I help other people with mental health challenges.”
Social distancing and health mandates can also be triggering for people with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
“They are told they are to wash their hands and use sanitizer - that could be very strenuous because they already have that disorder and (the mandate) compounds it,” Bemis said.
She also explained that those who suffer from anxiety can be suffering more with alarming news about the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of people don’t have anywhere to go or call to talk to somebody about it because it’s such a personal thing, and people don’t want to share that they are hurting in that way,” Bemis noted.
For her work in Alone Together, Bemis posts a photograph everyday as a conversation starter. Topics range from pretty flowers to the five sheep brought in to mow down her grass. As she writes on the page: “Even though we are in isolation we can still find beauty.”
She said the requirements are pretty basic – that you be at least 18 years old, appear to have a lived experience of a mental health challenge, or are a caregiver with serious mental illness and be willing to share and participate in the group.
“We’re not asking anyone to prove their mental illness but if want to share this is a safe environment for that,” she said.
Bemis hopes to offer a Zoom or Facetime session where members can login and join in on fun activities like coloring or art.
“It’s not group therapy,” she said, “But, I’m looking for people to lead those things – someone who wants to do a craft or something online.”
Readers who are interested in joining the private Facebook group, Alone Together are advised to send a private message to Laura Bemis on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.