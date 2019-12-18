The Elk Grove Historical Society’s annual Old-Fashioned Christmas display will have its final showing this week on Dec. 20-22.
Visitors can tour and enjoy the sights of eight decorated rooms at the Elk Grove House and Stage Stop Museum in Elk Grove Regional Park. Santa will pay a visit on Saturday and Sunday, and will take a break to “feed his reindeer” from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $5 and visitors can have professional photographs taken for $20. Tour hours are 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 12-8 p.m. on Dec.21, and 12-5 p.m. on Dec.22.
The museum is at 9941 East Stockton Blvd., which is at the northwestern tip of Elk Grove Regional Park.
