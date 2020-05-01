As the stay-at-home orders from the state and Sacramento County continue through the spring, more local residents are in need of help.
Many lost their jobs after their workplaces were closed by government orders in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Marie Jachino, the executive director of the Elk Grove Food Bank Services, told the Citizen that her nonprofit had a 594% increase in new families who registered for food assistance.
Since mid-March, several food and diaper donation drives were held in Elk Grove to help community members in need. On April 23-24, Elk Grove city employees and police volunteers in the Elk Grove Community Assistance Network organized a drive-thru style collection of donations outside Elk Grove City Hall.
They wore masks while they accepted donations of canned foods, diapers, baby wipes, and toilet paper.
“We got a lot of paper products like toilet paper, which is a little hard to get right now, so we’re doing good,” said Carrie Whitlock, who works as the strategic planning and innovation program manager for the city.
Proceeds from this donation drive will benefit the Elk Grove food bank as well as the Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team, and Chicks in Crisis, which is a local nonprofit that helps young mothers and their families in need.
“There were so many people in Elk Grove who had their circumstances change quickly, and so we just wanted to get out and help,” Whitlock said.
During her interview, a driver pulled up and donated a bag of frozen green beans as well as peanut butter. She later told the Citizen that 61 drivers arrived during the donation drive’s two days.
“We just want to relieve the pressure that the people in need have,” said volunteer Carlos Duque, who works as an environmental specialist for the city.
Jachino said that the donation drive collected a total of 1,290 pounds of food and essentials for the food bank.
“Thanks to the generosity of our community members, and the support from Mayor (Steve) Ly, the City Council members, and everyone at City Hall, we are able to help those most impacted by this health crisis,” she said.
Marya Cooley, the director of operations and marketing strategy for Chicks in Crisis, told the Citizen that her nonprofit received 1,000 diapers and nearly 3,000 baby wipes, “which will help many young families in our community keep their babies dry and healthy.”
