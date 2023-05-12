The second annual Asian Pacific CultureFest was held on May 6 at the District 56 Center where live performances, small business vendors, and food trucks were available to the public despite intermittent rain during the event.
This festival started Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month on a high note in Elk Grove, and celebrates the various cultures in the community including but not limited to Chinese, Vietnamese, Hmong, Indian, Korean, and Japanese people.
Jason Jong, the executive director of the Sacramento Asian Pacific Cultural Village and one of the lead organizers of the festival, said in a Zoom call before the event that the purpose for the festival is to provide an opportunity for everyone in the community to support each other and come together.
“The purpose is to really provide an opportunity for our community to come together… to celebrate each other, to support small businesses, to lean into our diverse cultural heritages and create a sense of belonging for the community,” he said.
When the festival started at 10 a.m., gray clouds accompanied by a small drizzle blanketed the area right outside the festival and again around 12:20 p.m., affecting the performances of several of the acts along with the emcees’ ability to talk.
Despite the wet start at the beginning and halfway through the event, numerous attendees walked the cement paths adjacent to the vendors and intently observed the performances on stage positioned next to The Elk Grove Aquatics Center.
Vendors at the event were a mix of artists selling their own self-made products, nonprofits aiding those in need, and food stalls selling cuisine such as Asian-cooked barbecue.
One vendor operated by Susan Kischmischian sold crocheted items such as headbands and tote bags that she made herself.
She heard about the event through social media and reached out to The Creative Space, one of the organizations behind the event, after working with them before.
Kischmischian said she appreciated events like this since they help people like her accept and support their mixed identities.
“It’s nice because now that I’m older, I’m embracing my Filipino side as well as my quarter German side,” she said.
Some of the acts that played on stage included traditional cultural performances such as the Koyasan Spirit of Children Taiko drum performers whose passion ebbed and flowed through their musical playing or the Sacramento Burmese Dance Company whose dancers demonstrated grace and skill for the people in the crowd.
Other performances included Jeffrey Tajima and Black Phenix who sang and rapped original music at the same time while on stage.
Tajima and Phenix said that this was their first time performing at this event and that they were open to performing again if asked by the festival.
“It’s [CultureFest] definitely a great avenue to learn more about other people’s cultures,” Tajima said. “It’s a fun day.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen attended the festival and said to the Citizen that the event was “wonderful,” and spoke of the hundreds who were there celebrating Asian culture and AAPI month.
When asked by the Citizen what could be done to encourage better representation not just for AAPI members but underrepresented communities across the board, the mayor said that Elk Grove does a good job of highlighting diversity that’s reflective in the city’s workforce.
“Those that work at city hall should look like the communities they serve, so all opportunities to bring other communities to be a part of that journey. As mayor, I feel like that’s part of my civic responsibility, to be inclusive,” the mayor said.
Attendees who hailed from a variety of locations came to view the various small vendors and food trucks that filled the area next to the District 56 center.
Omar Caldera from Stockton said he heard about this event through Facebook and wanted to see what the food was like since he considers himself a “foodie” and liked how food could connect cultures in different ways.
“Food is universal, like if you sit down and have meal with somebody you can have a conversation with them and it just opens up people,” he said.
Liz Adams from Carson City, Nevada said she wished there more events like this since they aren’t common where she comes from.
“We don’t have very much of this in Nevada so it would be fun to see more… I love these kinds of things, so it would be cool to just have more of them,” Adams said.
