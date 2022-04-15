Families are invited to a festival in Old Town that’s being revived after a two-year absence. The Family Fun Day is a mix of a carnival, a concert, and a food truck gathering. Festivities will take place at the Old Town Plaza on Saturday, April 16. Admission is free.
The Pleasant Grove High School Jazz Band is slated to play at the festival and there will also be a performance by Cosumnes Oaks High School’s color guard.
This gathering is being organized by the Elk Grove Youth Commission, which typically creates events for local teenagers.
“We wanted something that’s for families and people of all ages,” said Kassi Parsons, the commission’s chair.
This festival was last held in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began and prompted most of the Elk Grove’s community’s festivals to be canceled over the next two years.
Parsons said that the upcoming Family Fun Day will give families an outlet to enjoy themselves.
“It’s just a day for families to come out and have fun,” the Pleasant Grove High School sophomore said.
Later this spring, the Youth Commission will host the annual Party on the Palms event for teenagers outside Elk Grove City Hall on Saturday, May 14.
The Family Fun Day lasts from 12-4 p.m. at 9615 Railroad St., near Elk Grove Boulevard.
