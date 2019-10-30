The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department transported fallen El Dorado Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael to a funeral home in Old Town Elk Grove on Oct. 24. He was killed on Oct. 23 after responding to a call about an alleged theft at a marijuana farm in Somerset. The deputy was later placed at the Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel. Ishmael’s funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Bayside Church Adventure in Roseville on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
