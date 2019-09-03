The sun beat down on Elk Grove Regional Park on Aug. 24, but that didn’t stop a big turnout for the annual Elk Grove Multicultural Festival.
“The first impression was ‘hot,’” said Robert Morrison, who was at the festival for the first time with his family. “But (it was a) nice turnout, a lot of good local vendors.”
Melanie Morrison, Robert’s wife, said she appreciated the “family-friendly” activities offered at the event.
For both of them, a standout was the dozens of live performances representing the cultural diversity of Elk Grove. The Multicultural Festival began in 2012 and serves as a finale to the city’s Diversity Awareness Month, recognizing the many different backgrounds of community members.
The dancers of the flamenco group Sol y Duende had to think fast when they arrived and realized the stage they had been scheduled to dance on was carpeted.
Flamenco dancers have small nails in their shoes to enhance their percussive footwork, “and we would have tripped and fallen” on the carpeting, Sol y Duende’s Veronica Perez said.
The Sacramento group arranged to switch to a performance area with a hardwood floor and didn’t miss a beat.
The women of Sol y Duende are drawn to flamenco, which originates in Spain, because “it highlights women dancers,” Perez said. “Women are very strong in that culture, all sizes, shapes, ages.”
A perennial feature of the festival is the long line that forms in front of a booth organized by Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, where he and several sponsors handed out free backpacks for children heading back to school.
“We hand out tickets at 10 o’clock, and we encourage the families and students to stay until 2 o’clock for the distribution,” he said. “We want them to take part in the festival. We want them to see the performances. We want them to go and have a taste of different cultures.”
Attendee Jose Mejia got a taste of culture when city Diversity and Inclusion Commissioner Gurjatinder Randhawa helped lead a dance from the Punjab region of India and Pakistan, inviting audience members on stage.
“So I got up there on stage right now, and I was able to learn about a culture,” Mejia said. “I’m here to enjoy it all — the culture, the music, the dancing, the show — and then just be out here to support the community.”
Many festivalgoers were drawn to the fine art and air conditioning of the festival’s art competition.
Art show co-coordinator Margaret Munson said there were 141 entries in the competition, including paintings, photography and sculpture.
A moody charcoal portrait of Bob Dylan won the Best of Show honor. Its creator, illustrator Ali Akbar, said this was his first art show since high school and that the win had inspired him to submit his work to other shows around the state or even internationally.
Raquel Lujano, the other art show coordinator, highlighted the lack of an entry fee to the competition.
“People that normally wouldn’t enter because (the entry fee) holds them back are entering,” Lujano said.
The Multicultural Festival created a sense of a “united” community, Lujano said. “Isn’t that what we all should go for — a peaceful day like today?
“And really, I’m so happy because, you know, we need to bring happiness and joy, and if the Multicultural Festival can bring us together to join hands like this, maybe we can tear down those walls.”
