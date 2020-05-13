Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District this month reopened the Emerald Lakes Golf Course in Elk Grove. The Citizen’s photo editor, Steve Crowley visited the 9-hole course on May 3 during its reopening weekend. Players are asked to practice social distancing measures and to avoid gathering in large groups there. The facility’s picnic area remains closed.
