The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard.
Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
The park’s first phase was paid by SMUD and state parks grants as well as more than $307,500 Quimby In-lieu Fees collected by the CSD, according to a CSD staff report.
Elk Grove Nature Park is behind the back parking lot of the CSD administration building at 8820 Elk Grove Blvd. This park also neighbors Jessie Baker School, Clarence Baker Park, and the Project R.I.D.E. Arena that provides therapeutic and educational horseback riding for students with disabilities.
The park site was once owned by Sacramento County until the CSD made a 2018 “land swap” agreement that had the district trade its Dillard Ranch property in Wilton to the county.
CSD staff members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their 102nd park in Elk Grove during the late afternoon of Oct. 19.
During his speech, CSD Director Rod Brewer noted that his board adopted their Climate Action Plan last year, and that plan includes increasing wildlife habitat, increasing urban forests, and reducing stormwater runoff at CSD parks and facilities.
“(It’s) a part of our larger effort to promote environmental awareness and climate as it relates to the well-being of our Elk Grove community,” he said.
Paul Mewton, the CSD’s planning and construction chief, told the crowd that his staff had a biologist visit the park site where the expert identified vernal pool areas that had protected fairy shrimp as well as potential nesting sites for migrating birds and burrowing owls. This park also has signs that inform visitors about the local wetlands.
“The park was created as a place where people can learn and enjoy the natural world while also gaining a better understanding of how our actions impact the environment,” Mewton said.
He later told the Citizen about the park’s “stormwater gardens” that are designed to catch rainwater from the parking lot and absorb pollutants. As for the nature center, Mewton said that it will replace a portable office building that’s now being used by the Cosumnes Fire Department next to the parking lot.
Allison Korg, a neighbor of the nature park, said she was impressed by the project.
“I appreciate how they’re considering the wildlife and making a habitat for them,” she said.
Sharon Anderson rode her bicycle from her Camden home to the new park. She admired the park’s accessibility and potential as a place for children to hang out after school.
“The amount of benches here…I’m jealous, because I live in Camden and you can barely see the next bench,” Anderson said.
For more information on Elk Grove Nature Park, visit www.YourCSD.com/1298/Elk-Grove-Nature-Park
