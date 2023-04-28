Editor’s note: This story is in a series of articles written by students in the journalism program at California State University, Sacramento. They were taught by Phillip Reese, a Sacramento Bee staff reporter and an associate professor at CSUS. For more information about the CSUS journalism program, visit facebook.com/SacStateJournalism.
Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) officials recently approved an internship course that allows high school students to earn credit as they show their passion in the visual and performing arts.
The arts internship course will allow students to complete an internship in the arts (dance, media arts, music, theater, and/or visual arts) on campus by completing art projects and tasks.
Students will maintain a portfolio documenting their growth to earn credit towards graduation. They must have completed a year of arts classes before signing up for the internship.
This course was written by Michelle Campbell, an English and theater teacher at Katherine Albiani Middle School. Her main goal was to recognize students’ hard work and dedication to the arts. She also wants to further their career in visual and performing arts.
“My hope is that students will have the opportunity to show the skills they developed and transfer all the things they worked on to whatever arts they did,” Campbell said. “When students are given the opportunity to use the skills they learned and give back to the program, it shows.”
The idea came after many students were participating in after school activities and/or teacher assistant courses that gave them no credit for their involvement in educating younger students about the arts.
Campbell, as well as other staff from the arts department, created this course that has undergone review and approval by the appropriate subject-area steering committee, the EGUSD Curriculum Council, and has the support of principals.
Instructional Support Director LaRae Blomquist said the new course is for students who are serious about the visual performing arts.
“It is way more than kids coming in and grading papers for teachers,” Blomquist said. “We have sophomores, juniors and seniors who were heavily involved in VAPA (visual and performing arts) being part of, and actually teaching kids, in seventh and eighth grade in the VAPA classes. They are literally teaching them about staging, projection.”
Franklin High School dance teacher Joseph Candelaria said the internship program will further enhance the district’s reputation for arts education.
“Our school district needs to create more connections with the Sacramento arts community so an internship program sounds like a fantastic way to do so,” he said.
Students can begin enrolling for the arts internship for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
