During the Elk Grove Unified School District’s campus closures, families are invited to pick up meals for their children via a drive-thru pickup service at select schools.
These meal kits are available for any child ages 18 or younger, and they will be given to children regardless of their school of attendance. Recipients do not have to qualify for a free or reduced price school lunch benefit. This offer is being provided by the school district’s Food & Nutrition Services program.
Each meal kit includes lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning. The meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot or bus lane of each listed school site.
Recipients are asked to remain in their cars and wait for staff to hand their meals to them. Meals are only for pickup and not for consumption at the school site.
The following are the drive-thru meal service sites.
•South Sacramento and Sacramento City campuses: Florin Elementary (7300 Kara Drive), Isabelle Jackson Elementary (8351 Cutler Way), Samuel Kennedy Elementary (7037 Briggs Drive), Anna Kirchgater Elementary (8141 Stevenson Ave.), Herman Leimbach Elementary (8191 Grandstaff Drive), Charles Mack Elementary (4701 Brookfield Drive), Barbara Morse Elementary (7000 Cranleigh Ave.), Prairie Elementary (5251 Valley Hi Drive), David Reese Elementary (7600 Lindale Drive), Union House Elementary (7850 Deer Creek Drive), Florin High School (7956 Cottonwood Lane), Sheldon High School (8333 Kingsbridge Drive), Valley High School (6300 Ehrhardt Ave.).
•Elk Grove campuses: Edward Harris Jr. Middle School (8691 Power Inn Road), Joseph Kerr Middle School (8865 Elk Grove Blvd.), Cosumnes Oaks High School (8350 Lotz Parkway), Franklin High School (6400 Whitelock Parkway), Laguna Creek High School (9050 Vicino Drive), Pleasant Grove High School (9531 Bond Road).
