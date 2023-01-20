“Exploring Worlds” is Neil Nayyar’s opus.
The 17-year-old Elk Grove musician played 107 instruments from around the world in that song that lasts less than 10 minutes and incorporates several different music genres. He wrote music for each instrument and recorded each piece that was then painstakingly mixed into a coherent song at a recording studio in Sacramento.
“It took me a month to plan it out and try to sing with out and see if it works,” Nayyar told the Citizen.
The song will be the grand finale of his debut album, “Breaking Barriers,” and the busy musician hopes to release that six-song record this spring. He drew media attention at an early age when he learned how to play dozens of instruments. His last count is 117 instruments. He practices his music while also working in a homeschool schedule.
Nayyar showcased his talent at age 13 by playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on a saxophone at a Sacramento Kings game. Last year, he performed the anthem on an electric sitar at a Sacramento River Cats game, played at the Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Faire, and appeared on “Good Morning America” and the “Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Nayyar is now finishing his album and is also focusing on promoting his children’s book, “Passion to Exploration of 107 Sound Machines.”
Regarding the “Barriers” in his album’s title, Nayyar said, “I think it’s language – when we go to other countries and try to speak their language, that’s the barrier we have. But when I play their music from their genre, then that breaks the barriers.”
For his album, Nayyar took inspiration from the late singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince who typically performed most of the instruments on his albums, starting with his debut album, “For You,” which was released when he was 18. Stevie Wonder also influenced the artist and he cited Indian guitarist R. Prasanna as a mentor.
“Breaking Barriers” also features two collaborations with Elk Grove singer Raquela Burt who has been Nayyar’s vocal coach for several years.
The artist described the experience of hearing his album as akin to having a musical tour of the world.
“They will have a feeling about the world,” he said. “They’re sitting in a house, listening to the album, and they’re feeling they’re listening to all countries in their house – that’s my main goal.”
Nayyar said that he plans to release his album on several online platforms, and he is also considering CD and vinyl editions. A release date has not been announced, as of press time.
For more information on Neil Nayyar’s album, “Breaking Barriers” and his book, “Passion to Exploration of 107 Sound Machines,” visit his website, www.NeilNayyar.com.
