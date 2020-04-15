Soroptimist International of Elk Grove would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our sponsors, restaurants, guests and members for their generous support of our Martinis & Merriment fundraiser.
Last month, like many other organizations and businesses, SI Elk Grove cancelled their Martinis & Merriment event. This is the club’s major fundraiser, which helps provide education and empowerment programs for women and girls in our community, so it was painful to cancel it.
The club acted with an abundance of caution and in compliance with the advisory from the State of California since the members didn’t wish to be the cause of anyone – guest, restaurant server, comedian or club member – becoming ill.
First, the club thanks our sponsors: Crystal View Optometry, Ray Stone, Inc., Executive Office Specialists, Mary Kay Consultant LauraJean Lawrence, Realtor Kathy Griffin, and Sheila McGovern of MPW, CPA
Next, the club thanks our restaurants and caterers who were donating their time and scrumptious food: Baguettes Deli, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Cowabunga BBQ, Dos Coyotes, Huckleberry’s, MacQue’s BBQ, Palermo Ristorante, Shaft’s Cheese Company, SushiQ, Umai, and Zaymah Kanemoto.
No event is planned without a location and places for our guests to sit and eat. Thank you to the SES Portuguese Hall and Arena Party Rentals for helping reduce our financial loss.
In addition, the club sincerely thanks all the people who purchased tickets to our event. And, finally, a huge thanks to those guests who donated the cost of their tickets back to us in support of our mission!
Special Shout Outs to guests who purchased tables and donated the cost of their tickets: Bank of Stockton, Karen Cendro, Mary Egan, Jean Warren, Betty Matsui, Sherry McLellan, Pam Harris-Ball and Peggy Ursin. Of course, we couldn’t plan our events without the amazing support of our committee members.
And finally, thank you to the Elk Grove Citizen and Ardent Magazine for promoting our event.
Mark your calendars for next year’s Martinis & Merriment event – March 20, 2021.
