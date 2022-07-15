Three long years passed since 19th century Austrian dances and the music of Johann Strauss II graced Elk Grove Regional Park.
The past two editions of the annual Strauss Festival of Elk Grove were cancelled, due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers ended the wait for the festival’s return to Strauss Island this February when they announced that the dancers and Sacramento’s Camelia Symphony Orchestra will be back at the park on July 28-31.
This year’s theme is “Waltzing in Wonderland,” which is a retelling of the Alice in Wonderland tale. Audiences can expect to see characters like the Queen of Hearts, the White Rabbit, and the Mad Hatter at Strauss Island, said Marjorie Jones, the festival’s co-chair.
“There’s a lot of excitement for sure; our people are all pumped up and ready to go,” she told the Citizen.
Jones noted that the “Wonderland” theme was originally planned for the canceled 2020 festival.
“Some of it was already in place, but the crew and cast changed, and some of the choreographers changed,” she said. “So, we’re adjusting to that.”
The co-chair said that the cast’s ages range from 5-78, and includes a mix of polka, waltz, and quadrille groups. She mentioned that an entire family joined the cast this year and she said that the father joked it was a way to get their teenagers away from their electronics.
Mark Hedlund, a retired News 10 reporter and a longtime Elk Grove resident, will return as the festival’s narrator. Paolo Reyes, the assistant conductor for the Camelia Orchestra, will have the duty of leading the musicians. And as festival tradition has it, each concert will end with a performance of Strauss II’s 1867 classic, “The Blue Danube.”
Elk Grove’s summertime tradition of transporting audiences to 19th century Austria debuted in 1987 after founder Iris Zimbelman watched traditional dance performances at Stadtpark in Vienna. She imagined having such waltzes, quadrilles, and polkas performed in her hometown of Elk Grove.
“One of the things when the history of Strauss is talked about is that Iris Zimbelman wanted Elk Grove (Regional) Park to be known for something besides just softball tournaments, and it should be known for having a cultural aspect,” Jones said.
She noted that the festival is ultimately a yearlong affair since they hold fundraisers like the Spring Tea and last October’s Strauss Showcase that was attended by 350 people at the District56 center.
Jones mentioned that this year’s Big Day of Giving, a 24-hour online fundraiser, helped the festival by raising more than $16,000.
She said that her fellow organizers felt that the time was right to restore the festival at the park.
“In January, we were not sure exactly what would happen because the pandemic was kind of heating up again, and then it eased,” Jones said. “We went with it and said, ‘We’re going to give it a try, and if something happens then we’ll have to shut it down.’ We’re ready to get out there and do it.”
The Strauss Festival of Elk Grove will begin at 7:30 p.m. every night from July 28-31 at Elk Grove Regional Park (9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road). Admission is free, parking is $10. For information on reserving blanket spots at the festival, visit www.StraussFestival.com. And for information on seating reservations for attendees with disabilities, call (916) 714-2527.
