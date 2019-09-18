Whether you are a resident who just moved into town or a fourth-generation Elk Grovian, everyone is invited to learn about the Elk Grove region’s rich history during Elk Grove History Week on Sept. 21-28.
There will be a festival, fundraiser feasts, walking tours, and plenty of good beer brewed with local hops that week. Highlights include a salute to the Elk Grove Unified School District’s 60th anniversary, and the return of the Mahon Ranch Hops and Brew Fest that honors the local region’s history of growing beer hops for breweries around the world.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap during Elk Grove History Week.
The Plow-to-Plate Dinner at the Elk Grove Stage Stop Museum – Sept. 21: The Elk Grove Historical Society is hosting an fundraiser dinner at their museum on Saturday, Sept. 21. Proceeds will benefit the Rhoads School Scholarship program. Chef Keith Breedlove of Sacramento’s Culinerdy Kitchen will prepare a feast that includes locally harvested ingredients. Entrees include baked salmon with mango salsa, and beef filets with peppercorn gravy. Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased at the Elk Grove Historical Society’s website, www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com. For more information, call (916) 761-2225. This dinner lasts from 6-9 p.m. at 9941 East Stockton Blvd. in Elk Grove Regional Park.
Pinkerton Picnic in the Park’s salute to the Elk Grove USD – Sept. 22: Local historian and the Citizen’s “History Happened Here” columnist Elizabeth Pinkerton will present a History Award to the Elk Grove Unified School District during the annual Pinkerton Picnic in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 22. She worked as a teacher and a principal for that school district that is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Pinkerton also has a local middle school name in her honor. The picnic will be held outside Elk Grove’s Stage Stop Museum where children can enjoy free activities such as gold planning and water pump races. This picnic lasts from 12:30-3 p.m. at 9941 East Stockton Blvd. at Elk Grove Regional Park. Admission is free, but a catered lunch will be offered to visitors who buy tickets. The tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets can be bought at www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com.
Live Play Reading and the story of Irene B. West – Sept. 22: The story of Irene B. West, the Elk Grove Unified School District’s first African American teacher, will be shared at a live play reading on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Sunshine Center. This gathering is a fundraiser for the Linda Mae Mahon Foundation, a local nonprofit that works to record and preserve Elk Grove history. This event lasts from 2-5 p.m. at 9360 Elk Grove-Florin Road, and includes appetizers, wine, and a social mixer.
Historic Cemetery Tours – Sept. 23-24: Local historians invite community members to learn about the Elk Grove region’s historic cemeteries throughout Elk Grove History Week. All of the tours are free. On Monday, Sept. 23, Roberta Tanner will lead a 4 p.m. tour of the Sloughhouse Pioneer Cemetery, which is Northern California’s oldest pioneer cemetery. This site, which has 167 graves, dates back to the Elk Grove community’s frontier days. This tour will be held at Highway 16 in Sloughhouse. The next cemetery tour will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 24 when Dennis Buscher leads a tour of the Franklin Cemetery. This site has the grave of Alexander Hamilton Willard, who is considered to be the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s last surviving member. This tour starts at 4 p.m. at the corner of Franklin Boulevard and Hood-Franklin Road, south of Elk Grove.
Rhoads School Tour – Sept. 25: Visitors can learn about Elk Grove’s public education system in the 19th century by touring the Rhoads Schoolhouse at Elk Grove Regional Park on Wednesday, Sept. 25. This building was moved from Sloughhouse in 1976 and features a museum. Roberta Tanner will lead a tour, starting at 4 p.m. at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Walking Tour of Old Town – Sept. 26: Visitors can learn about Old Town Elk Grove’s vivid history that dates back to the 19th century during this walking tour on Thursday, Sept. 26. This free tour will be provided by Angela Perry of the Old Town Elk Grove Foundation. Attendees can check in at the Old Town Plaza at 6 p.m. for the tour that lasts until 9 p.m. The Old Town Plaza is at 9615 Railroad St.
Mahon Ranch Hops and Brew Fest – Sept. 28: Elk Grove History Week will have its finale on Saturday, Sept. 28 during the 2nd annual Mahon Hops and Brew Fest. Last year’s festival invited attendees to tour the historic Mahon Ranch’s beer hop farm and enjoy a beer that brewed with those hops, courtesy of Elk Grove’s Dreaming Dog Brewing Company. More local breweries will join this year’s festival that honors the Elk Grove region’s 125-year history of hops agriculture. There will also be wagon-ride tours of the Mahon Ranch’s hop fields, a classic car show, and food from Elk Grove’s Brickhouse restaurant. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for children ages 13 and under. The parking fee is $10. This festival lasts from 2-8 p.m. at 10171 Grant Line Road. Tickets can be purchased at www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com.
