Last week, the Citizen received several announcements about cultural and entertainment events in March and April either being canceled or postponed, due to concerns over hosting large public gatherings during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 11 called for Californians to either postpone or cancel gatherings that expected to attract more than 250 people. Many organizers of Elk Grove events took heed in the effort to stop the respiratory illness from spreading.
Gatherings that range from annual festivals to musical competitions were soon placed on hold.
Norm DeYoung, a co-organizer of the Western Festival of Elk Grove, told the Citizen that his fellow organizers will decide in early April about their plans for their annual springtime gathering that is traditionally held during the first weekend of May at Elk Grove Regional Park.
Here is a roundup of local impacted events.
Peace & Love: A Musical Revue of the 60s
The city of Elk Grove’s Arts Commission postponed their musical salute, “Peace & Love: A Musical Revue of the 60s,” which was to be held at the Sun Grove Church on March 20.
This concert was to feature several local musicians as well as a special appearance by Sacramento blues rocker Mick Martin.
“The city feels the health concerns are too great to take the risk right now,” Arts Commissioner Nan Mahon told the Citizen. “We will reschedule when the crisis is over.”
A new date for this show has not been announced yet.
Teen Idol singing
competition
Teen Center USA, a local nonprofit that serves local teenagers, decided to postpone auditions for their annual Teen Idol singing this month. They planned to have these auditions on March 20 as well as a semifinals show on March 27 at the LifePointe Christian Church.
Organizers also delayed the finals that were supposed to be held at The Venue at Creekside Christian Church on April 3.
“As disappointed as we are in having to postpone this event, protecting the health and safety of our participants, their families, and community is of utmost importance and supersedes our desire to showcase some of the best teen vocal talent in our region,” organizers said in their announcement.
They plan to announce the new Teen Idol dates in early April.
Elk Grove Community
Concert Band
The Elk Grove Community Concert Band, a group of volunteer musicians from across the elk Grove area, canceled their April 13 concert at Laguna Town Hall.
Publicist Craig Vreeken said they plan to have their next concert on June 1.
“In the meantime, we hope that you and your loved ones remain healthy and happy,” he said.
Bingo games at the
Elks Lodge
The local Elks Club’s tradition of hosting Bingo games at their lodge has been placed on hiatus. Organizers tentatively scheduled their games to resume on April 15 at their Survey Road facility.
“The health and safety of our customers and members is a primary concern of the lodge,” they said in an announcement.
The EG Lions Club’s Second Saturday breakfasts
Don Thompson, a member of the Elk Grove Lions Club, told the Citizen on March 12 that his club is also taking a precautionary approach to COVID-19.
Joining many other organizations’ push to not hold events with large gatherings, the local Lions Club canceled its Second Saturday breakfasts, Thompson said. They will not be held at the Beeman Recreation Center on Sharkey Avenue.
“(It’s) for the health and safety of not only our members, but all of our friends and neighbors that participate in this breakfast,” he said. “We felt the safest thing to do was to cancel it until all of the concern about the coronavirus either dies down or terminates.”
Staff Writer Lance Armstrong contributed to this story.
