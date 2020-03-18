Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly on March 12 addressed the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation through a video message to the community on the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
On that video, he acknowledged the temporary closure of local schools and the postponement of city events with large gatherings. He expressed sympathy to the family and friends of the person who died from the virus in Elk Grove this month.
Ly encouraged citizens to visit the city’s website for the latest updates regarding COVID-19.
They mayor concluded his comments by assuring residents that the city is doing everything it can to keep the community safe and healthy.
“We care about you and your loved ones,” he said. “Together, we will get through this.”
Ly told the Citizen that he canceled his March trip to Taiwan where he received a scholarship from the Taipei Computer Association to attend a “smart city” conference on March 24-27. The event was to have drawn thousands of people from throughout the world.
“The trip to Taipei, the smart city conference, has been postponed to July,” he said. “The hope by the Taipei government is that by then a lot of these COVID-19 issues, breakouts will be resolved by then.”
Ly noted the Elk Grove resident who died from coronavirus complications last week.
“At this point, I’m not completely committed to (the convention). I think with the current death in the city of Elk Grove, it does cause me some serious concerns,” he said. “Even for city business conferences scheduled this week, I’ve canceled them in anticipation of any new information that would come. I think the residents want to see their mayor in the city, listening and talking to the residents.”
