We had two big events in Elk Grove last week. One was the Elk Grove Hall of Fame sponsored by the City of Elk Grove and the Elk Grove Community Council on Thursday, Jan. 9. And, we had the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce celebration of 68 years, the GALA, on Friday, Jan.10! Read mote about the Hall of Fame recipients and the Gala next week.
The third annual Elk Grove Hall of fame ceremony was held at the Armaan’s Palace Event Hall in west Elk Grove. Six community members were induced into the Hall of Fame, and they now join the eleven honorees from 2017 and 2018. The new inductees were Kay Albiani, Gil Albiani, Dennis Buscher, Yvonne Bonacci, Jay DeWald and Elizabeth Pinkerton. Yes.. that is me listed there, and it was a wonderful evening and a great pleasure to be so honored. The other inductees feel the same as I do, and you will read some of their comments next week.
Here are the 17 members of the Hall of Fame and the focus of their accomplishments. Community: Roy Herburger, Marielle Tsukamoto, Elaine Wright, Gil Albiani, Dennis Buscher; Athletics: Bill Cartwright, Stephanie Lopez Cox, Buck Martinez; The Arts: Shawn Sullivan, Jeremy Reeves, Gregory Kondos, Jay DeWald, Yvonne Bonacci; and Education: Arnie Zimbelman, Arnold Adreani, Kay Albiani, Elizabeth Pinkerton.
The honorees were supported at the Event by large groups of their families and friends as well as many members of Elk Grove community groups. Elk Grove Citizen of the Year Becky Davis was there, and so was last year’s honoree, Elaine Wright. My guests were family members Mike and Connie Pinkerton, Sarah Pinkerton, and Kevin Pinkerton, and friends, Eli Murray, Colleen Flynn, Louis and Sherri Silveira, John Van Doren, Jo Gusman, and Scott Anthony. A surprise was a table of long ago folks who worked for the Elk Grove Unified School District: Nguyen Saari, Myrna Rulon, Marla Albritton, Deb Peterson, and Penny Pinard. It was a pleasure to have them there.
Many Elk Grove leaders were there including City Council members, Mayor Steve Ly, Darren Suen, and Steve Detrick.
The Hall of Fame organizers were Gary Davis, Steve Detrick, Jim Luttrell, Jack Edwards, Teresa Rodriquez, and David Lema.
Former Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis started the Hall of Fame, and this is what he tells us about it: “I just loved hearing the stories of the honorees, and as I was listening, it occurred to me that we need a videographer to attend and capture these moments on video as well.
“Here is a little about the Elk Grove Community Council (EGCC). We launched formally in February 2017 as I was leaving office. The driving vision for the EGCC is to actively engage in strengthening the civic fabric of our community – to play a role in making Elk Grove a better place to live, work, and play. In other words, quality of life. Elk Grove has grown to 175,000 people, but still has a small town feel. That isn’t by accident. Many people and organizations work year round to create traditions and opportunities for all Elk Groveians to participate. This hard work is what I call the civic fabric.
“While I was mayor, we created the Elk Grove Hall of Fame award – but the city had no intention of organizing the award ceremony. When no other nonprofit stepped up to administer the award, the EGCC decided to do it.
“The Hall of Fame Award honors individuals who have contributed significantly to the City of Elk Grove through their outstanding accomplishments in Arts, Education, Community Service, Literature, Science, Sports, and more. In order to be inducted to the Elk Grove Hall of Fame, the individual must be judged to have attained significant achievements or contributions to their field. They may be living or deceased. Above all, induction into the Elk Grove Hall of Fame is for accomplishments that generate a source of pride to the community.
“Another reason for the launch of the EGCC was so that our community has a safety net to maintain community traditions that run out of steam. For example, when the Old Town Foundation decided to no longer put on the Holiday Parade of Lights, the EGCC stepped in to keep the tradition alive – which we did in December. Being ready to take over when the Holiday Parade was about to end is exactly what we set out to accomplish. Over the years this will happen again and we’ll be ready to keep it going.
“EGCC is a nonprofit organization, but our underlying mission is to try and find ways to support other nonprofit groups and also to help groups of people that want to engage in community programs or events without setting up a brand new nonprofit. For example, we worked with the Elk Grove Writers Guild last year to put on a writers conference. Rather than establish a new nonprofit organization, the Writers Guild utilized our nonprofit infrastructure for a successful event”
We thank Gary Davis for his vision and his work in establishing the Hall of Fame. We look forward to more honorees in 2020.
Read more about this year’s Hall of Fame inductees and the Chamber of commerce Gala recognitions next week.
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 75 scholarships with each one $1,000 – Make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one or two books; $5 for 3-6 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. And, you can always purchase books at meetings of the EGUSD Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.