Each year, Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week. It’s a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on young members every day.
Starting in 1948, the National FFA Board of Directors designated a weeklong tradition to recognize George Washington’s example and legacy as a leader and farmer. For the past 74 years, FFA members across the country have taken part in agricultural, leadership and service-based activities during National FFA Week, during the days following President’s Day.
Elk Grove High School’s FFA chapter is no different. Under the direction of Mike Albiani, the Elk Grove FFA group is one of the region’s largest and most active chapters.
“We teach more than just ‘ag’,” he said. “There’s a greenhouse program, leadership development, public speaking, personal growth, as well.”
Their main courses in the four-year agriculture program includes ag science, welding, floral design, ag economics, and an outdoor recreation class where students learn, amongst several subjects, hunter safety.
Elk Grove’s FFA program now has seven full-time teachers, and their chapter has 507 students. On the school farm, located on the south side of the high school campus, there are 140 animal husbandry projects – hogs, lambs, goats, rabbits and cattle. Students are at the farm every day of every week tending to their animals and cleaning the farm.
It’s a big program and expensive to run, as well.
“We charge the students only $10 a year, so we fundraise the rest,” Albiani said.
The fundraising includes a large barn dance and, recently, a hypnotist show.
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they brought back their annual donkey basketball fundraiser on Feb. 21. The Bill Cartwright Gymnasium was packed that night. It almost looked like a Thundering Herd basketball game, but that season is now over. Instead, it was eight donkeys, ridden by four FFA members and four Elk Grove faculty members trotting, at times slowly, up and down the basketball floor trying to make shots from the back of their donkey.
If a ball got loose, the player could get off, but had to hold the rein of their donkey and typically pulling the animal while trying to run after the ball.
The FFA students beat their teachers, 22-20, in a game with four 10-minute quarters.
This year, more than 700,000 FFA members nationally spent the week of Feb. 18-25 in creative and innovative ways. Whether volunteering to clean up the local fairgrounds or throwing a citywide party, it’s all to celebrate the 1732 birth of our first president.
Albiani said the funds the FFA Boosters help to raise will go to the students who travel to state and national FFA conferences. During the five-day Sacramento County Fair, FFA funds feed the students two meals a day while they show their livestock and other projects.
