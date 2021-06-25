After a year of COVID lockdowns, Elk Grove’s Musical Mayhem Productions is making a trip to Texas for a national theater competition.
The children’s theater arts organization has mounted musicals in Elk Grove since 2012 and they will present selections from “Shrek The Musical Jr.” at Junior Theater Festival (JTF) in Sugar Land, Texas, which runs June 25-27.
Like most live theater groups, Musical Mayhem has had to make drastic changes to its operations over the past year, working online, or in-person with social distancing and masks. The measures have “been quite the challenge,” Musical Mayhem co-founder Anne-Marie Pringle told the Citizen.
The program’s students “haven’t gotten to do a full production since, really, 2019,” Pringle said. “Our productions in March of 2020 were canceled on opening night, so they really haven’t been onstage for a long time.”
The biggest challenge has been keeping the children interested and engaged so they can be ready for the return to in-person performance.
“I can’t wait for an audience to applaud for them live, in person. It’s different than four staff members clapping for them,” Pringle said. “You know, the energy in the room for performances is just so much different when there’s a live audience.”
For JTF, the group will perform a 15-minute cut of “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” including four songs, before a panel of judges. To prepare for a contest with no sets or special costumes, the children are learning how to suggest a location in creative ways, such as by making a castle with their bodies.
Musical Mayhem student Grace Carter will play one of the Three Little Pigs. The 12-year-old noted that there will be no backstage at JTF, meaning the actors who aren’t onstage have to stand very still in a line.
The process of shortening the play to a quarter-hour has “been a little hard at some points,” Grace said, “but it’s been fun overall.”
It has taken some time to get back into the swing of acting onstage, but Pringle said the students had a breakthrough at a recent rehearsal: They remembered that “they really have to work together and help each other out to make it a successful piece.”
In addition to performing, the students will take part in workshops on acting, dancing and voice, as well as the Tech Olympics, an obstacle course focused on the behind-the-scenes work that makes a stage production possible.
The festivities will conclude with a concert featuring Michael James Scott, who plays Genie in Disney’s Broadway production of “Aladdin.”
Grace said she is especially looking forward to learning “anything new” in the acting classes.
Having spent seven years with Musical Mayhem so far, Grace said her main takeaways from the program are that “singing and acting and dancing is really fun and that hard work pays off.”
Musical Mayhem has attended other JTF events over the years, bringing home multiple awards. In 2017, the group won JTF West’s top honor, the Broadway Junior Spirit Award.
In addition to building an appreciation for live theater, Musical Mayhem’s goal is to teach children how to adapt when things go wrong and how to be confident public speakers.
“Yes, we love theater, but we really want to make sure they’re becoming great adults,” Pringle said.
Asked about her experience with acting, Grace spoke about the comfort that she feels during performances.
“It’s just always like that’s where I’m meant to be when I’m onstage,” she said.
For more information on enrolling in classes or attending a show, visit the Musical Mayhem website, www.MmpKids.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.