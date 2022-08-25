Editor’s note: Elk Grove is the home of five brewery taprooms and they all host events such as concerts, comedy nights, pop-up shows, and trivia games. The Citizen created a new calendar series to highlight such offerings.
Dust Bowl Brewing Co. Old Town Taphouse (9676 Railroad St.): Aug. 25 – 5-8 p.m., Lindsay Gang (folk, Americana); Aug. 28 – 3-8 p.m., Todd Fetherston (folk, classic rock).
Flatland Brewing Company (9183 Survey Road): Aug. 27 – 6-8 p.m., Delta OG Band; Sept. 17 – 12-4 p.m., “More Art than Science” Craft Vendor Fair; Sept. 10 – 7 p.m., Second Saturday Comedy Night; Sept. 24 – 12 p.m., Oktoberfest party (featuring music by the SugarBeast Band, Flatland beer releases, and food specials from The Pizza Peel restaurant). Ongoing events: bingo games every Wednesday at 6 p.m., trivia night every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and Run Club with Fleet Feet Elk Grove every second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Hungry Pecker Brewing Company (9251 Elk Grove Blvd.): Aug. 28 – 1 p.m., Hawaiian pop-up event; Sept. 17 – 11 a.m., handmade crafts pop-up event
Tilted Mash Brewing (9175 Union Park Way): Sept. 2 – 7-10 p.m., live music by Kandia (Latin music) and food from Ahuevo; Sept. 7 – 6:30 p.m., trivia night and food from Baha Kubo; Sept. 10 – 7-10 p.m., live music by Mitch Franco; Sept. 15 – 6:30 p.m., trivia night and food from Baha Kubo; Sept. 15 – 7 p.m., country line dancing with Tyler and DJ Stix and food from Fresh Off the Boat; Sept. 16 – 6-10 p.m., Mexican Independence Day celebration with live music by Maya & Sueno Band and DJ music as well as a new beer release; Sept. 21 – 6:30 p.m., trivia night; Sept. 22 – 7 p.m., comedy night and food from Ahuevo; Sept. 23 – 7 p.m., Sip ‘N Paint and food from 323 Tacos (paint night tickets sold at EventBrite.com); Sept. 28 – 6:30 p.m., trivia night and food from Baha Kubo.
Waterman Brewing Company (9824 Dino Drive): Aug. 26 – 6:30 p.m., live music with Gary Mendoza; Aug. 27 – 12 p.m., car show; Aug. 27 – 6:30 p.m., Tyler and the Geezers Band; Aug. 28 – 4 p.m., Nina & The Storm Riders Band; Aug. 29 – 6:30 p.m., Monday Dart League; Aug. 31 – 6:30 p.m., paint night (tickets sold at PaintNite.com); Aug. 31 – 5:30 p.m., karaoke with Nina
