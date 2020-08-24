First, congratulations again to all of our schools – students, teachers and all staff! What a great start to the 2020 school year!
Cancellations – Our annual Elk Grove Multicultural Festival will not take place this year, but the City of Elk Grove will feature some different events on their website. This is a message from Jodie Moreno of the city: ‘We are celebrating the entire month of August as Diversity Month, encouraging residents and everyone to join us online - www.ElkGroveCity.org.
Bounty on the Boulevard has also been cancelled. This fundraising dinner for the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation was scheduled for June, then changed to October, but it will not take place this year. Folks who were planning to attend are encouraged to make a donation to the foundation for the new memorial scholarship in honor of the late Dr. Arnold Adreani, www.ElkGroverSF.org.
Now, here are more memories of Elk Grove, Back in the Day from Louis Silveira’s update:
Jay DeWald (Elk Grove High 1965 grad): “I really enjoyed reading this one; there were some interesting details about Elk Grove history I was unaware of. It was sad to hear that Mrs. Okasaki had died. I worked for her husband, George Okasaki, in the orchard/packing shed (as did my brother Dale ’67) and I spent a lot of time at the Okasaki house with Larry (’66) and family. Larry and I played football together on the 1965 Co-Championship team. Mrs. Okasaki was a really nice lady and had a long and caring life.”
Larkin Morse Penrose (Elk Grove High 1971 grad): “I recall getting my Buster Brown school shoes at Warren’s Shoe Store every year, and we always bought our milking boots there. I can visualize the turning metal machine with the large wheel that they would use to repair shoes. I remember Mr. Warren wearing a leather apron and the smell of leather and shoe polish as we entered. He or Mrs. Warren would wrap the shoes in brown paper tied with a string after they were repaired. We would then proceed down the street toward the tracks to the post office to get the mail. I think we had a combination dial to open the mailbox in those days, and my mom would let me take a whirl at the dial to open the box.
“It was always startling to hear the sirens go off when the volunteer firemen were alerted. Who could forget the men in town stopping in their tracks and jumping into their vehicles to race down to the firehouse to grab their jackets and hats as they jumped on the fire truck as it rolled out from the firehouse garage. Thank you for the walk down memory lane…it is a reminder of what a great life we had in our small tree lined town.”
Ed Vollmar (Elk Grove High 1963 grad): “I have a story about our good sheriff Louie Baroni, back in the early 60s when the summers were hot, a few of us boys used to go to the park swimming pool, climb the fence, and cool off.
“One evening after a couple hours in the pool, someone called Louie and told him we were in the pool having too much fun. Sheriff Louie came down Elk Grove Boulevard and turned south toward the park about 11 p.m. Soon as he passed EG Food Market he turned on his lights and siren and was speeding about 20 miles an hour. He let us know that he was on his way. We all jumped out and over the fence into our cars and exited the park by the west entrance and away we went way ahead of Louie. He gave us all the time we needed to get out of there. A few weeks later I saw Louie and he told me the story of his trying to catch the kids in the pool. He asked me if I knew any of the kids swimming that night, and I told him it was hot that night and there were just a few kids in the pool. I thanked him for giving us plenty of time to get out of the park. He said he couldn’t get the car out of first gear and that is why he was driving so slow. He gave me a wink and said for us to not make so much noise next time.”
Wayne Gallup (Elk Grove High 1952 grad): “I really like the stuff about Baroni, Brown’s Dairy and living in the old Stage Stop. I have some good stories about Baroni, but unfortunately not for publication. He was indeed a decent fellow who turned many young punks from what could have been serious trouble, myself included. Fear tends to get one’s attention. Add respect to that, and we see basic qualities that helped shape you and me into the paragons of virtue we are today. At least we aren’t in jail!”
Note: thank you to Terrie Zimbelman St. Clair for sharing Arnie Zimbelman’s history of the Strauss Festival! Arnie is her father, and it is a great document!
Another note: Jean Hardesty continues to send us information about the long ago town of Bruceville. We thank her and Supergrad Ernie Howard for their history work!
Next week – read memories of the California State Fair!
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 80 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one book; $5 for 2-3 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. Books are also available at the Davis Ranch in Sloughhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.