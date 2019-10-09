Oct. 23 meeting on county’s election plans
Sacramento County’s Voter Registration and Elections staff invites the public to learn about their election administration plan that will impact Sacramento County’s elections over the next four years.
They are hosting a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Elk Grove’s Wackford Community & Aquatic Complex. This gathering will take place in the facility’s Poppy Room.
Attendees can also get informed on voting centers, ballot drop-off boxes, and services for language minority voters and voters with disabilities.
This meeting lasts from 6-7 p.m. at 9014 Bruceville Road.
