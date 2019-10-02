CSD board to review 2020 election maps
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board will continue their review of proposed election maps for the November 2020 election during their Oct. 2 meeting. This board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department, and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
They approved a “by-district” election system this February and will have voters only choose among candidates who are running in their local election districts. Previous CSD elections had board members elected by voters at large in the 157-square-mile district that encompasses Elk Grove and Galt.
The CSD board this summer reviewed proposed election maps that attempt to have roughly equal numbers of voters in each election district. These districts will be based on populations counted in the 2010 census. The board also considered “communities of interest” or specific populations of voters based on race or ethnicity.
Plans are to have the CSD board members choose the final election map for the November 2020 election during their Nov. 6 meeting. Proposed election maps can be viewed at the CSD’s website, www.YourCSD.com.
The board’s Oct. 2 meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the CSD Administration Office, 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
