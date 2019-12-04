March election’s nomination period ends Dec. 6
Local residents who are interested in running for Congress or the State Assembly in the March Primary have until Friday, Dec. 6 to file their nomination.
California’s next election will be held on March 3, which is nicknamed, “Super Tuesday,” since 14 states will have their presidential primaries that day.
Elk Grove voters will get to participate in the primaries for California’s 7th Congressional District and the State Assembly’s 9th District. The two top candidates in each race will move on to the November 2020 election.
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, currently faces challenges from Democrat Jeff Burdick, Green Party Member Robert Christian Richardson, Republican Jon Ivy, and Republican Robert Patterson.
In the local Assembly race, incumbent Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, is running against Democrat Tracie Stafford, and Peace and Freedom Party member Dennis Terrell, as of Nov. 27.
