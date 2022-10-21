Editor’s note: This story is a continued collaboration between the Citizen and California State University, Sacramento’s journalism program. This fall, students contributed stories on subjects that impact Elk Grove community members. They are being taught by Philip Reese, a Sacramento Bee reporter and an assistant professor of journalism.
Voters across California will decide this November whether California should allocate money from the state budget to arts and music education in public schools.
Should Proposition 28 pass, the state will set aside the equivalent of 1% of education funding from the prior year for arts and music education in K-12 public schools and charter schools, which translates to approximately $800 million to $1 billion annually, according to the California’s Secretary of State’s office.
Of the total amount, 70% would go to schools based on their share of statewide enrollment, and the other 30% would go to schools based on their share of low-income students enrolled statewide, according to the legislative analyst’s office.
Schools with more than 500 students must spend at least 80% of the funding to employ teachers. The remaining funds will be spent on training teachers, classroom supplies, and education partnerships.
Christopher Hoffman, superintendent for Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD), which is the fifth-largest school district in California, said that he is in favor of Proposition 28 since visual and performing arts “are an important part of a well-rounded education and any ongoing support for such programs is certainly welcome.”
“We are supportive of the concept of identifying an ongoing source for (visual and performing arts) programs, but a great deal of work lies ahead if (Proposition) 28 passes,” Hoffman said via email.
Some parents with children in the EGUSD said they support Proposition 28 if the dedicated funding can get more arts and music programs back into schools.
Tiana Perry-Carty, 35, said she supports Proposition 28 because her son attends the same performing arts school she attended as a child, but the school no longer has the arts and music programs she remembers.
“I can really see the effect on the type of education experience he has,” Perry-Carty said. “They don’t really have a theater program anymore. Music is still there, but it’s really kind of scaled down.”
She said that to give her son an arts and music experience, she takes him to theater performances in the Sacramento region. She said her arts and music interactions shaped her educational experience, and “it’s just sad that they don’t have those experiences in school.”
“It kind of shaped it in that, I love Shakespeare, which is not really (something) somebody my age and (being) African American likes,” Perry-Carty said. “’She likes Shakespeare? What’s going on?’ But I studied it when I went to college because I just fell in love with it.”
Iliana Becerra, 20, also an alum of EGUSD, said she is in support of Proposition 28 because students would have more opportunities to be involved in arts and music programs.
“They will be able to financially afford to be in their program if the school districts give (the students) necessary equipment,” Becerra said. “(Arts and music) allow students to express themselves and find hobbies and interests.”
Becerra said that arts and music programs are vital to a child’s personal development since they will get to connect to others and their peers who have the same passion.
Former Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Austin Beutner launched the campaign for Proposition 28. He said the main reason California voters should support it is that one in five schools have a full-time arts and music program.
“We have a chance here…to do this the right way without raising taxes [for] anybody,” Beutner said. “All we’re going to do is set aside a little bit of money, make sure it goes to schools, (and) give schools the opportunity to decide how it’s used and what type of art. I mean everything from song and dance to theater, animation, pottery, and everything in between.”
In November 2021, the Los Angeles Times published an editorial in opposition of Proposition 28. The publication wrote that, if the ballot initiative passed then schools must use new money they would receive on arts and music programs. However, funds they currently spend on arts could be used for something else in a “back-door way to increase school funding.”
“That is not true; I’m a little embarrassed as an (alumnus) of a great institution,” said Beutner, who served as publisher of the news outlet during parts of 2014 and 2015. “They didn’t fact-check. There is specific language in the proposition which says this money can only supplement, not supplant, school programs.”
In September 2022, the Los Angeles Times reversed course and published an endorsement of Proposition 28.
Lance Christensen is a Republican running in the nonpartisan race for California Superintendent of Public Instruction. He said he is a father of five with his youngest in first grade and his oldest recently graduating high school. The candidate said they all play an instrument and sing. While he is against Proposition 28, he said he is not against arts and music.
“We might regret this proposition passing within the next few years,” Christensen said. “If cutting in schools happens again, this mandate will make (the schools) keep music and arts teachers rather than keeping a STEM class teacher.”
Christensen said he recently visited a K-12 charter school in Santa Ana that had a massive underserved population and “more guitars, ukuleles, pianos, flutes, (and) violins than you could shake a stick at.”
“Their test scores were off the charts better than most of their competing regular, traditional public schools, and they were able to accomplish that so much better because they had discretion and decided that music and arts was really important,” he said.
“I think a lot of public schools are often constrained by decisions made at the administrative level,” Christensen added. “Arts and music classes can be improved without more funding needed. Having amazing teachers makes all the difference, then parents would be more likely to donate money to the programs.”
He said he worked for 17 years in the California legislature and that he learned to never underestimate the California legislature’s ability “to really screw up education funding.”
Christensen said that state legislators like Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, and State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, did not support providing more arts funding for schools through legislation, because they are backed by teachers’ unions who do not care as much about arts and music funding; Christensen said this causes voters to look for ballot box budgeting solutions.
“I have no idea who Lance is or why he brought up Ken Cooley at all,” said Jillena Hernandez, Cooley’s chief of staff, via email.
Hernandez did not respond to a request for comment on Cooley’s position on Proposition 28. Representatives for Pan did not respond to requests for comment.
Some parents whose kids are not enrolled in the EGUSD also support Proposition 28.
TaiJuana Jackson, 40, lives with her children in Elk Grove, but sends them to their computers at home to attend school virtually at Abeka Academy, a Christian distance-learning program based in Pensacola, Florida.
“They actually have art embedded in the curriculum up until fourth grade, and then we also have them do piano (and) ballet in the community, but we have the ability to afford that,” Jackson said. “I think when it comes to music there’s not a lot of programs, especially for kids who are underserved, to have access to private lessons and stuff.”
Despite her children’s’ out-of-state learning situation, Jackson said she is in support of Proposition 28 because it would provide kids with an outlet to express themselves beyond math, science or reading.
Hoffman said one of the first things EGUSD would likely do if the proposition passes is to examine which of its programs and positions it would expand on an ongoing basis.
“We also have a road map for (visual and performing arts programs) that outlines what we want our (visual and performing arts) programs to be and a dedicated funding source would allow us to accelerate this plan,” he said.
