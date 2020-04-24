The Elk Grove police used the medication Narcan for the first time when they revived a patient who appeared to be experiencing an opioid overdose last week. Patrol officers started carrying Narcan nasal spray in 2018 as part of their agency’s response to the opioid abuse epidemic.
On April 16, the police received a call about a man who was unconscious and was not breathing. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that officers were told that a controlled substance was found near the patient.
He said that officers determined that the patient was possibly suffering from an opioid overdose and they provided Narcan to him. That medication is designed to block the effects of opioids. The police soon felt a pulse from the patient and he was later transported to a local hospital.
“This incident was the first time officers have had to act and administer Narcan to save someone’s life,” the Elk Grove police stated on their Facebook page. “We are thankful the outcome was not a tragic one.”
